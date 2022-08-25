For the first time, local football fans will be able to see high school gridiron power De LaSalle play in Elk Grove. The Spartan’s formidable football machine will play Friday at Monterey Trail’s Mark Macres Stadium against the Mustangs.
Last season De LaSalle rolled over Monterey Trail, 68-6, en route to a 10-3 mark which included a NorCal Regional loss to Folsom at the end of the season. This season the Spartans are rated 13th in the State by CalPreps.com. (The top rated Sac-Joaquin Section team is Folsom at 16)
Last week the Mustangs opened the season with a 47-18 loss at Folsom.
Prediction: De LaSalle 52, Monterey Trail 7
Other scores of local interest (and predicted score with the help of CalPreps.com ratings)
Antelope (0-1) vs. Elk Grove (0-1)
Prediction: Titans 24, Herd 18
Nevada Union (1-0) vs. Sheldon (1-0)
Prediction: Huskies 35, Miners 14
Burbank (0-1) vs. Valley (0-1)
Prediction: Titans 52, Vikings 12
Pleasant Grove (0-1) vs. Christian Brothers (1-0)
Prediction: Falcons 32, Eagles 7
Cosumnes Oaks (0-1) vs. Pitman (1-0)
Prediction: Wolfpack 31, Pitman 7
Laguna Creek (0-1) vs. Franklin/EG (0-1)
Prediction: Wildcats 18, Cardinals 14
Florin (0-1) vs. Armijo (0-1)
Prediction: Royals 36, Panthers 6
Now, around the Sac-Joaquin Section –
New stadium at Franklin/Stockton (Stockton Record)
Franklin of Stockton football is reshaping its program as it looks to rebound from last year’s 4-6 record.
The Yellowjackets will do that as it showcases a brand new football stadium Friday, Aug. 26. In the home opener against Enterprise. For the past two years, the team held its home games at other schools in the district, and practices were held at Henry Elementary and Stagg high school’s soccer field.
“It affected a lot as far as players being able to make it to practice and having to travel far to get to practice,” third-year head coach Ralph King told the Stockton Record. “There was one season where we didn't have access to the weight room, so last season we had to go through the season without lifting weights.”
King and his team survived last season, only winning one game in the San Joaquin Athletic Association against Bear Creek. But, a new stadium seems to bring out the best in any team.
Brawl at Chavez (Lodi Sentinal)
The Tokay High football team walked away with a 19-8 victory over Chavez on Friday, Aug. 19, but nobody was smiling during the walk to the bus.
The game was marred by a brawl in the third quarter after a hard hit by Tokay’s Andru Melgoza on Chavez quarterback Deon Mao at the end of a run. While Mao lay injured on the turf, a round of shoving began, and the incident ended with a total of 31 players ejected between the two teams.
Tokay had a player ejected for throwing a punch, and each team had 15 players ejected for leaving the sidelines. Tokay coach Collin Rhoads told the Lodi Sentinal his understanding is that the players tossed for leaving the sidelines would miss one game, and the player ejected for throwing a punch would miss more.
Folsom vs. Serra (Gold Country Media)
Folsom football coach Paul Doherty was happy to beat Monterey Trail on Friday night, but the vibe he gives off about the Bulldogs’ next opponent, the Serra Padres from San Mateo, is that Folsom is going to have to play much better to win this Friday night.
The Padres were 11-2 a season ago and reached the open division CIF State Championship game where they were pounded by Mater Dei, 44-7. Folsom will be Serra’s first opponent, so Doherty doesn’t have a lot to go on. According to MaxPreps, their No. 1 quarterback, top-two running backs and top receiver from last year’s team were seniors, but teams like Serra usually reload. Doherty definitely considers them a top-five team from Nor-Cal. When talking about keys to the game, Doherty said it’s all about the Bulldogs.
“We just have to continue to get better,” Doherty told Gold Country Media’s Matt Long, “We have a young quarterback and a young offensive line and it’s about us improving. Are we mature enough to not confuse the results of last week with execution? I know if we play better than we did last week, we’ll have a better chance of winning on Friday.”
The Bulldogs are coming of a 47-18 win over Monterey Trail. The 29-point win was a solid victory, considering it was the first game of the season, it was a game in which the Bulldogs lost senior tight end Walker Lyons in the first quarter to a broken leg and that it came against perennially one of the top Division I teams in the Sacramento area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.