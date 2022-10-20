It's time for all you high school and college football fans to take a swipe at guessing the winners of this week's area games. The person with the best score (with a tiebreaker) will win a gift card to Leatherby's in Elk Grove.

Email your guesses to egsports@valleyoakpress by 7 p.m. Friday!

Here are this week's games:

High Schools;

Galt vs. Bradshaw Christian

Cosumnes Oaks vs. Franklin

Jesuit vs. Elk Grove

Foothill vs. Florin

Monterey Trail vs. Grant

Davis vs. Pleasant Grove

Colleges:

Butte vs. American River

Fresno City vs. Sacramento City

Montana vs. Sacramento State

UC-Davis vs. Northern Colorado

Tiebreaker: What will be the total points scored in the Jesuit/Elk Grove game?

email: egsports@valleyoakpress.com

Twitter: @EGCSports

John's Twitter: @JohnHullEG

Sports Editor

John Hull has been with the Citizen sports department since 2007. His background is in radio and television then spent 15 years as a media production teacher at Cosumnes River College and Luther Burbank High School, retiring in 2019.