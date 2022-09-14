Football pickem' Contest - Week Four

Get your submissions to this week's football pickem' contest by 5 p.m. THURSDAY due to the Laguna/Monterey Trail game at 7 p.m. that night.

 Photo by Ray Iaea

Okay, football experts, it's time for you to guess the winners of these high school and college games and win a gift card to Leatherby's.

You got until 5 p.m. THURSDAY, to email your guesses/predictions to: egsports@valleyoakpress.com!

High School Games:

Thursday -

Monterey Trail vs. Laguna Creek

Friday - 

Cosumnes Oaks vs. Elk Grove

Florin vs. Highlands

Franklin vs. Davis

Mira Loma vs. Bradshaw Chr. (opponent changed Wednesday when Golden Sierra dropped out due to the Mosquito Fire)

Saturday - 

Sheldon vs. Jesuit

College Games (Saturday)

Sacramento City vs. Chabot College

American River vs. Fresno City

Sacramento State vs. Northern Iowa

San Diego Univ. vs. UC-Davis

Tiebreaker: what will be the total points in Cosumnes Oaks/Elk Grove game?

