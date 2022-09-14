Okay, football experts, it's time for you to guess the winners of these high school and college games and win a gift card to Leatherby's.
You got until 5 p.m. THURSDAY, to email your guesses/predictions to: egsports@valleyoakpress.com!
High School Games:
Thursday -
Monterey Trail vs. Laguna Creek
Friday -
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Elk Grove
Florin vs. Highlands
Franklin vs. Davis
Mira Loma vs. Bradshaw Chr. (opponent changed Wednesday when Golden Sierra dropped out due to the Mosquito Fire)
Saturday -
Sheldon vs. Jesuit
College Games (Saturday)
Sacramento City vs. Chabot College
American River vs. Fresno City
Sacramento State vs. Northern Iowa
San Diego Univ. vs. UC-Davis
Tiebreaker: what will be the total points in Cosumnes Oaks/Elk Grove game?
