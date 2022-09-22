Hard to believe we are already at the midway point of the regular season for high school football. It’s the second week of conference/league games for our local schools, too, which means lots to our local coaches. Let’s get right into our weekly predictions for Friday’s games:
Delta League:
Cosumnes Oaks (1-4) at Davis (2-3)
Undoubtedly both need a win after being trounced last Friday, the Wolfpack by Elk Grove and the Blue Devils by Franklin. The question will be how well Cosumnes Oaks quarterback Ranvir Malhi’s ankle recovered this week, which was injured in the Elk Grove game. He is the spark for that offense. Let’s say he’s near 100 percent and the Wolfpack speed and talent show up.
Prediction: Cosumnes Oaks 41, Davis27
Jesuit (4-0) vs. Pleasant Grove (0-4)
The Marauders showed us (and Sheldon) they want to win the league championship two years in a row after its 35-21 win last Saturday. If Pleasant Grove can at least score a couple TDs on Jesuit then it will be a moral victory, of sorts.
Prediction: Jesuit 49, Pleasant Grove 12
Sheldon (3-2) vs. Franklin (1-4)
The Huskies have lost two in a row and both in the fourth quarter, to Acalanes and to Jesuit. They should bounce back in a big way against the Wildcats, who were pleasingly good last week at Davis in picking up their first win of the season.
Prediction: Sheldon 48, Franklin 20
GREATER SACRAMENTO LEAGUE
Florin (0-5) vs. Valley (0-3) at Cosumnes River College
Neither team has scored in double figures this season, neither team has won a game this season. Obviously, that will end this week for one of these squads. We’ll predict the offenses will get a lot more yardage than they have to this point, and we will have a close game in the Greater Sacramento opener for both schools.
Prediction: Florin 28, Valley 22
METROPOLITAN CONFERENCE
Laguna Creek (3-2) at River City (1-3)
The Cardinals should bounce back after last week’s disappointing loss to Monterey Trail. Malachi Bean-Seay is quite the talent and the Laguna Creek defense should shine once again.
Prediction: Laguna Creek 35, River City 6
Kennedy (0-5) at Monterey Trail (3-2)
Let’s just simply say this one won’t be close. We should get a good look at the class of 2025 for the Mustangs.
Prediction: Monterey Trail 62, Kennedy 0
Follow Up: Del Oro player cleared to return
Rico Petrini, the Del Oro High School football player who collapsed at practice from heat stroke Sept. 6, was cleared to return to practice and school this week. As a result of the incident, the Placer Union High School District updated its policy regarding outdoor activities in extreme heat. The district announced Sept. 7 that all outdoor athletic activities will be canceled or postponed if temperatures exceed 104 degrees. That won’t happen the rest of this season because we’re in the fall months, but Del Oro was practicing outdoors on a 115-degree day Sept. 6 causing Petrini to be hospitalized.
Judge at Linden H.S.
The baseball world is going ga-ga (and rightfully so) at the season Aaron Judge is having with the New York Yankees. He is sitting atop the American League with 60 home runs, leading the league with a .316 batting average and 128 runs batted in. He’s trying to be the first player since Miguel Cabrera in 2012 to win the “Triple Crown” and only the 13th in MLB history to do so.
The Stockton Record has a photo display of Judge as a high school football and baseball player at nearby Linden.
