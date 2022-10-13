With Thursday Night Football (Elk Grove-style) ready to kickoff in a couple hours, let's look at this weekend's action:
Thursday Night:
Elk Grove (4-3) vs. Pleasant Grove (0-7)
The Herd can set up a showdown for the Delta League championship with a big win tonight. Elk Grove should have its way on the ground with the Eagles tonight and we'll all be home by 9 p.m. Next Friday all roads will lead to Thunder Stadium for Jesuit vs. Herd. But, Elk Grove won't look too far ahead by the way they play tonight.
Prediction: Herd 44, Eagles 0
Friday Night games:
Bradshaw Christian (5-1) vs. Liberty Ranch (7-0)
Liberty Ranch is cruising along and Bradshaw may be its toughest opponent to date. The Hawks have scored 33 or more points a game this season and a win would go a long ways towards determining the Sierra Valley Conference championship.
Bradshaw's consistency on the running game will dictate how close they will stay. The Pride will probably have to hope the Hawks fumble a couple times to make this a closer game.
Prediction: Liberty Ranch 35, Bradshaw Christian 16
Jesuit (6-1) vs. Cosumnes Oaks (3-5)
The Marauders should dominate in this game but the Wolfpack could make it close with a precision passing game. A couple Jesuit turnovers might help Cosumnes Oaks, too.
Prediction: Jesuit 31, Cosumnes Oaks 11
Sheldon (5-3) vs. Davis (2-5)
After a disappointing game last week with Elk Grove, the Huskies can get healthy really quick and solidify a playoff spot with a big win at Davis. Scott Nixon is going to play running back again and if Devin Green suits up, he'll be at receiver while tending to a bad ankle. The young guys on the Sheldon team are looking better each game and this one should give them an opportunity to shine.
Prediction: Sheldon 34, Davis 7
Laguna Creek (6-2) vs. McClatchy (1-6)
Let's hope McClatchy plays this game. They didn't want to take on Metro Conference leader Monterey Trail last week. The Cardinals can pretty much wrap up a spot in the Division II playoffs with a win. By the way, congratulations to Halim Tholley who returned a kick for a touchdown for the fifth time this season a week ago. It broke a school record for most returns for a TD held previously by Jeremy Ross.
Prediction: Laguna Creek 46, McClatchy 6
Florin (1-6) vs. Johnson (5-3)
Natomas may be the class of the Greater Sacramento League this fall, but Johnson isn't too far behind them.
Prediction: Johnson 38, Florin 12
Next week: a preview of what the football playoff brackets may look like. Enjoy the games this weekend.
