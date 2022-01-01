Wednesday, Dec. 29

Girls Basketball

West Coast Jamboree

Mt. Diablo 40, Pleasant Grove 48

Franklin 61, Rancho Cotate 49

Sheldon 47, Tennyson 36

Cosumnes Oaks 72, American Canyon 33

Monterey Trail 53, Pleasant Valley 39

Boys Basketball

Damien H.S. Tournament (L.A.)

Owyhee 84, Sheldon 71

4 C’s Christmas Tournament

Pleasant Grove 63, Benicia 50

Benicia                   17              10             16             7                50

Pleasant Grove        18             17              15             13             63

Nocon (PG) 19, Pierce (PG) 19

Modesto Chr. H.S. Tournament

Modesto Chr. 74, Cosumnes Oaks 62

Coach Corn Classic (Yuba College)

Elk Grove 66, Oakmont 55

Elk Grove              13             17              19             17              66

Oakmont                13             11              18             13             55

Galonka (EG) 23, Lott (EG) 16, Britton (EG) 15

 

Franklin 40, El Camino 39

Franklin                 9               11              10             10             40

El Camino             7                9               9               14             39

Bradshaw Chr. 62, Cordova 50

Thursday, Dec. 30

Girls Basketball

West Coast Jamboree

Pleasant Grove 44, Redwood 39

Monterey Trail 55, Kimball 44

Atwater 65, Franklin 60

Cosumnes Oaks 52, Freedom 44

Women’s College Basketball

Modesto 78, Cosumnes River 45

Boys Basketball

Damien H.S. Tournament (L.A.)

Sheldon 61, St. John Bosco 59

Sheldon                  13             12             13             23             61

St. John Bosco    13             15             16             15             59

4C’s Christmas Tournament

Championship

Liberty Ranch 60, Pleasant Grove 55 (OT)

Liberty Ranch     18             10             13             11              8               60

Pleasant Grove   13             9               18             12             3               55

Pierce (PG) 16, Porter (PG) 15, Espy (PG) 14

Modesto Chr. H.S. Tournament

Pleasant Valley 61, Cosumnes Oaks 52

Coach Corn Classic (Yuba College)

Championship

Elk Grove 46, Franklin 27

Elk Grove              9               7                9               21             46

Franklin                 4               7                9               7                27

Lott (EG) 17, Britton (EG) 14

Boys Wrestling

No Guts, No Glory (Natomas H.S.) Tournament

Boys:

Team Scores:

  1. Ponderosa                 264.5
  2. Del Oro                      227.0
  3. Oak Ridge                  159.0
  4. Rocklin                      125.0
  5. Linden                       119.5

17. Sheldon                      81.0

28.Cosumnes Oaks        59.5

Top Individuals:

Cosumnes Oaks –

132      Nathaniel Ong          1st

153      Begg Young               1st

179      Devin Reyes              2nd

Sheldon –

114      Christopher Gonzales          5th

133      Caden Diamond                   4th

139      Jacob Yang                            2nd

Girls:

Team Scores:

11.        Laguna Creek

13.       Valley

17.       Florin

Top Individuals:

Florin –

102      Valarie Song              3rd

117       Deisy Laguna            5th

Laguna Creek-

127      Isabelle Camarillo    3rd

144      Driyana Castex         3rd

190      Maya Brown              5th

Valley –

102      Thy Khuat                 5th

102      Aubrey Vue               6th

112      Edith Cortes              6th

161      Michelle Martin        5th

