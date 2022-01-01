Wednesday, Dec. 29
Girls Basketball
West Coast Jamboree
Mt. Diablo 40, Pleasant Grove 48
Franklin 61, Rancho Cotate 49
Sheldon 47, Tennyson 36
Cosumnes Oaks 72, American Canyon 33
Monterey Trail 53, Pleasant Valley 39
Boys Basketball
Damien H.S. Tournament (L.A.)
Owyhee 84, Sheldon 71
4 C’s Christmas Tournament
Pleasant Grove 63, Benicia 50
Benicia 17 10 16 7 50
Pleasant Grove 18 17 15 13 63
Nocon (PG) 19, Pierce (PG) 19
Modesto Chr. H.S. Tournament
Modesto Chr. 74, Cosumnes Oaks 62
Coach Corn Classic (Yuba College)
Elk Grove 66, Oakmont 55
Elk Grove 13 17 19 17 66
Oakmont 13 11 18 13 55
Galonka (EG) 23, Lott (EG) 16, Britton (EG) 15
Franklin 40, El Camino 39
Franklin 9 11 10 10 40
El Camino 7 9 9 14 39
Bradshaw Chr. 62, Cordova 50
Thursday, Dec. 30
Girls Basketball
West Coast Jamboree
Pleasant Grove 44, Redwood 39
Monterey Trail 55, Kimball 44
Atwater 65, Franklin 60
Cosumnes Oaks 52, Freedom 44
Women’s College Basketball
Modesto 78, Cosumnes River 45
Boys Basketball
Damien H.S. Tournament (L.A.)
Sheldon 61, St. John Bosco 59
Sheldon 13 12 13 23 61
St. John Bosco 13 15 16 15 59
4C’s Christmas Tournament
Championship
Liberty Ranch 60, Pleasant Grove 55 (OT)
Liberty Ranch 18 10 13 11 8 60
Pleasant Grove 13 9 18 12 3 55
Pierce (PG) 16, Porter (PG) 15, Espy (PG) 14
Modesto Chr. H.S. Tournament
Pleasant Valley 61, Cosumnes Oaks 52
Coach Corn Classic (Yuba College)
Championship
Elk Grove 46, Franklin 27
Elk Grove 9 7 9 21 46
Franklin 4 7 9 7 27
Lott (EG) 17, Britton (EG) 14
Boys Wrestling
No Guts, No Glory (Natomas H.S.) Tournament
Boys:
Team Scores:
- Ponderosa 264.5
- Del Oro 227.0
- Oak Ridge 159.0
- Rocklin 125.0
- Linden 119.5
17. Sheldon 81.0
28.Cosumnes Oaks 59.5
Top Individuals:
Cosumnes Oaks –
132 Nathaniel Ong 1st
153 Begg Young 1st
179 Devin Reyes 2nd
Sheldon –
114 Christopher Gonzales 5th
133 Caden Diamond 4th
139 Jacob Yang 2nd
Girls:
Team Scores:
11. Laguna Creek
13. Valley
17. Florin
Top Individuals:
Florin –
102 Valarie Song 3rd
117 Deisy Laguna 5th
Laguna Creek-
127 Isabelle Camarillo 3rd
144 Driyana Castex 3rd
190 Maya Brown 5th
Valley –
102 Thy Khuat 5th
102 Aubrey Vue 6th
112 Edith Cortes 6th
161 Michelle Martin 5th
