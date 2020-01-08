Eight Elk Grove Unified School District teams battled it out over the weekend in celebration of Bob Waters’ love for youth sports. Waters coached both high school and elementary school basketball before he passed away due to leukemia.
This year, Carroll beat Case for the tournament championship 36-19.
Waters was an assistant basketball coach at Florin, coached at Laguna Creek, and also at Irene B. West Elementary.
The tournament was started by his wife, Isabelle, in his honor.
Zehnder Ranch, Carroll, Hein, Erhardt, West, PG, Foulks Ranch, and Case participated this year.
