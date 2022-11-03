Looking back on the recently completed regular season of high school football, one has to wonder if there has ever been a year where there has been this many underclassmen playing quality minutes on the varsity squad?
I recently glanced back on our pre-season preview which was published in August and saw how many coaches commented they just didn’t know what would happen this fall with their respective clubs. Just about every local team started and played this season with sophomores, and in a few cases, freshmen, as well.
The coaches – almost without exception- said the success of their team would be how quickly these underclassmen would adjust to the speed and skill of varsity football.
The young guys at Bradshaw Christian, Elk Grove, Sheldon and Laguna Creek really stepped up this season and led their varsity teams into the post-season (well, okay, Laguna Creek didn’t get there but should have been in with a 7-3 record). At Sheldon we saw glimpses of greatness from defensive back/wide receiver Jeremiah Williams and freshman lineman Tommy Tofi.
If it wasn’t for the quarterback play of sophomore David Hale, it’s likely Elk Grove would not have won the Delta League. Hale ran the flexbone offense really well and, if needed, tosses a quality pass.
Almost the entire Bradshaw Christian team is a bunch of sophomores. Mateo Mojico rushed for more than a thousand yards and teams with quarterback Ethan Rickert and running back Brandon Burden for a quality rushing attack. Can you imagine how good the Pride will be in two more years? They were 7-2 with all these guys supposedly ‘green behind the ears.’
Laguna Creek quarterback Mitchell Labrado threw for 1,340 yards and 11 touchdowns this season and can only get better. Running back Malachi Zhurko got plenty of touches this season, too, so these two guys have a couple years to lead the Cardinals to the post-season.
Pleasant Grove officially was 2-8 this season (Cosumnes Oaks forfeited their win over the Eagles because the Wolfpack played an ineligible player) and that can only get better because of the promise shown by soph quarterback Cole Davis. Running back Robert Mitchell has two more years to show more of his stuff, too.
Metro Conference champion Monterey Trail will probably re-load next year with guys like sophomore return man and wide receiver Denzell Butler and quarterback Christian Coronado waiting in the wings.
Mustangs to the Delta?
In conversations with those “in the know” it appears as though Monterey Trail’s five-year dominance over Metro Conference football may be over. There’s one more academic school year remaining with the current league/conference setups, but the Mustangs may play football (only) next year in the Delta League.
Even though league re-alignment talks in the Sac-Joaquin Section begin in January, the conference A.D.’s have complained enough about how Monterey Trail’s football program is far superior that something may be done before next season. The Mustangs since entering the Metro in 2018 have won every conference game and they’ve done so by an average 44 points a game. The closest game they’ve had was the Oct. 21 49-42 win over Grant.
The other alternative would be to play an independent schedule, with the possible assurance Monterey Trail would have a spot in the playoffs. However, one issue for teams like Monterey Trail (and Elk Grove has had this issue, too) is finding opponents. Not too many schools like to schedule near-certain losses.
We may hear soon on this matter.
National Letter of Intent
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the NCAA’s early National Letter of Intent signing period opens and we expect a handful of our local athletes will decide on which college they’ll continue their athletic careers with.
Three senior softball players at Sheldon will sign their letters at a special ceremony at their school. They are Jaylee Ojo (Iowa), Sakora Harvell (Loyola-Marymount) and Jaylee Marshall (Santa Clara University).
We expect to hear also from some baseball players and perhaps a basketball player or two on their college decision next week.
Johnson named soccer player of year
Arkansas-Pine Bluff soccer player Tiana Johnson was named this week the Offensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-Southwest Athletic Conference. Johnson is a graduate of Monterey Trail High School.
Johnson led the SWAC in goals (12), shots on goal (44) and shots (86).
CRC Men’s basketball opens season with loss
Cosumnes River College’s mens basketball team is opening the season with the three-day Tony Costello Tip-off Classic in Livermore. Thursday the Hawks dropped an 85-79 overtime decision to Contra Costa College.
On the CRC roster this season is former Elk Grove guard Karlos Zepeda, Florin grad Ja’Rod Webb, a former Laguna Creek Cardinal, Kaleb Drake, former Bradshaw player Solomon Evans and ex-Franklin guard Kason Johnson.
