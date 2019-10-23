Playing to a full five sets against Rosemont, the Galt Warriors earned their third Sierra Valley Conference win and will close the regular season with one of their best records in recent history.
The Warriors previously defeated Bradshaw Christian twice and the win gave the program a 4-8 overall record.
The win put the Warriors in fourth place behind El Dorado as they head into their SVC finale in Placerville against Union Mine at 6 p.m. today are in playoff contention (the top four teams qualify for playoffs).
They defeated the Pride 3-1 on Oct. 16 to mark a successful five days for the young program. If they do reach the playoffs, they will start postseason play Oc. 29, with the semifinals to be held Oct. 31 and finals set for Nov. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.