Thursday should be a pretty big day for our local sports teams. First, is the quarterfinal round of the Sac-Joaquin Section's boys volleyball tournament. No. 8 Monterey Trail will be at top-seed Woodcreek at 7 p.m. The Mustangs dispatched No. 9 Franklin, 3-0, on Tuesday.

Pleasant Grove is a five-seed and they'll be at No. 4 Oak Ridge. the other two Division I games pit No. 6 Granite Bay at No. 3 Whitney and No. 2 Jesuit hosting No. 7 Folsom.

In baseball, Franklin with a win at home against Sheldon can wrap up the Delta League championship. One game behind the Wildcats in the standings are Elk Grove, who will host Cosumnes Oaks, and Jesuit, who will play at Davis.

In the post-season five Delta League teams will qualify so the final two entries will be Davis and Pleasant Grove. Those places have been set. The baseball playoffs, which will be single-elimination until the semi-final round, begin May 10.

The big game in girls softball will be St. Francis at Sheldon. The Huskies have a one-game advantage in the Delta League over the Troubies, who are 20-2 overall. Sheldon won the previous contest between the two, 7-3, back on April 12.

Wednesday's Scoreboard:

Baseball

Metro Conference

Laguna Creek 5, Grant 0

Monterey Trail 16, Johnson 3

Sierra Valley Conference

Bradshaw Chr. 13, El Dorado 3

Softball

Gr. Sacramento League

Cordova 18, Valley 0

Metro Conference

McClatchy 7, Monterey Trail 6

Sierra Valley Conference

Liberty Ranch 7, Bradshaw Chr 1

Sports Editor

John Hull has been a part of the sports scene in Elk Grove since moving to the city in 1999. Hull originally came on board the sports staff of the Citizen in 2007, retired in 2019, but returned as the Citizen's sports editor in 2021.