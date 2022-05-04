Thursday should be a pretty big day for our local sports teams. First, is the quarterfinal round of the Sac-Joaquin Section's boys volleyball tournament. No. 8 Monterey Trail will be at top-seed Woodcreek at 7 p.m. The Mustangs dispatched No. 9 Franklin, 3-0, on Tuesday.
Pleasant Grove is a five-seed and they'll be at No. 4 Oak Ridge. the other two Division I games pit No. 6 Granite Bay at No. 3 Whitney and No. 2 Jesuit hosting No. 7 Folsom.
In baseball, Franklin with a win at home against Sheldon can wrap up the Delta League championship. One game behind the Wildcats in the standings are Elk Grove, who will host Cosumnes Oaks, and Jesuit, who will play at Davis.
In the post-season five Delta League teams will qualify so the final two entries will be Davis and Pleasant Grove. Those places have been set. The baseball playoffs, which will be single-elimination until the semi-final round, begin May 10.
The big game in girls softball will be St. Francis at Sheldon. The Huskies have a one-game advantage in the Delta League over the Troubies, who are 20-2 overall. Sheldon won the previous contest between the two, 7-3, back on April 12.
Wednesday's Scoreboard:
Baseball
Metro Conference
Laguna Creek 5, Grant 0
Monterey Trail 16, Johnson 3
Sierra Valley Conference
Bradshaw Chr. 13, El Dorado 3
Softball
Gr. Sacramento League
Cordova 18, Valley 0
Metro Conference
McClatchy 7, Monterey Trail 6
Sierra Valley Conference
Liberty Ranch 7, Bradshaw Chr 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.