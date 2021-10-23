The Sac-Joaquin Section of the CIF rolled out its playoff brackets Friday afternoon with five local teams opening play on Tuesday.
In Division I, Delta League champion Cosumnes Oaks earned a two-seed and will open against the winner of No. 15 Laguna Creek and No. 18 Johnson. Those two teams play Monday at 7 p.m. at Laguna Creek High School.
Pleasant Grove was awarded the fourth seed and will host No. 13 Downey on Tuesday. Franklin is the tenth seed and will travel to No. 7 Folsom.
Should Pleasant Grove advance, they'll play the winner of Woodcreek and McClatchy on Oct. 28. The winner of Franklin and Folsom would face either Cosumnes Oaks, Laguna Creek or Johnson in the second round.
The top seed in Div. 1 is Oak Ridge.
Bradshaw Christian earned a six-seed in Division V. On Tuesday they host No. 11 Mariposa County.
The brackets are out for the SJS Girls Volleyball Postseason! Hit them up here: https://t.co/hjI0mCxP1f— CIF Sac-Joaquin Section (@cifsjs) October 22, 2021
