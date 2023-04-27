We are now entering into the month of May, the final full month of the academic year, and our local high school athletes are beginning to wrap up the regular season and heading towards the playoffs.
Tennis just held its league championships and once again Cosumnes Oaks’ boys did quite well. In the Delta League doubles’ championship match Jesuit’s Mason Nguyen and Henry Miller defeated CO’s Jonah Rosenthal and Brandon Gong, 6-4, 6-2.
The singles championship between CO’s defending champion Ted Nguyen and Jesuit’s Dylan Tsoi will be played Saturday.
These boys have qualified for the Section’s Individual Tennis Tournament May 15 and 16 at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville.
The Sac-Joaquin Section’s Team Tennis championships begin May 4. The Wolfpack are the defending Div. II champions, but because they won the Delta League this season, they will compete in Division I.
Boys Volleyball
Volleyball plays its final regular season game Apr. 27 and if everything holds, Pleasant Grove and Elk Grove will represent the Delta League when the Sac-Joaquin Section tournament gets underway May 2.
At Laguna Creek, the Cardinals under coach Dave Amituanai, went undefeated at 12-0 to win the Metro Conference championship once again.
“We have some tough competition and matches earlier in this season,” he wrote in an email to the Citizen. “Grant, Monterey Trail and Kennedy were all tough teams to beat. I have 11 amazing seniors and they will be graduating this year. Also, four incredible freshmen and two juniors coming back next year. I would like to say this to every single one of my varsity players, ‘Thank you for their hard work and a great season.’”
In 2019, Amituanai’s squad also was 12-0.
Monterey Trail finished with a 9-2 conference record, 16-9 overall.
Now, all the volleyball teams will wait until the weekend to find out what the playoffs will look like. It appears Pleasant Grove, Monterey Trail and Laguna Creek will compete in the Division I bracket while Elk Grove will be in Division II.
Golf
The area boys golf teams have one final 18-hole league tournament before the post-season gets underway. Davis has just a couple point lead over Jesuit and right behind them is Pleasant Grove in a stacked Delta League. The third and final Delta League Center Match is Monday at WildHawk Golf Club.
The divisional tournaments will be May 8 at various courses around the area. From the Division I tournament at Haggin Oaks that day the top six teams and nine individuals, not a member of those teams, will move on to the Section Masters on May 15. Masters will once again be played at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton.
Track & Field
The Delta League track and field regular season wraps up with the final league meet on Tuesday, May 2. Pleasant Grove head track coach Tony Gates says the top eight times and marks on Saturday, April 29, except for the top 12 times in the 800 meters, will qualify into the finals on Tuesday. From the Delta League the top eight in each event, plus an alternate, will advance to the Division I meet. There the top eight and an alternate will go to the Masters. At that point, just the top three in each event gets to compete at the CIF State Track and Field meet in Clovis.
The Sac-Joaquin Section divisional championships in track and field are coming May 10 with the prelims and May 12 for the finals. The Division I meet will be at Folsom High School which involves all the Delta League, the Sierra Foothill League and the Tri-City Athletic League teams. Division II’s meet will be at Bella Vista and will include all teams from the Metro Conference, the San Joaquin Athletic Association, the Capital Valley Conference and the Central California Athletic League.
This season the Section Masters Track and Field championship will be May 19 and 20 at Davis High School.
Wildcats win Delta League baseball
Even though there is another week in the Delta League baseball season, the Franklin Wildcats have won the league championship after Wednesday’s 7-3 win over Pleasant Grove. Franklin is 16-1 in league play with one more game with the Eagles Friday. Second place currently is Elk Grove with three losses.
Next week the league slate concludes but Franklin has the league’s “bye” and thus the Wildcats have wrapped up the Delta for the second year in a row. But, they’ll have a long wait before the Sac-Joaquin Section championships get underway on May 9. Those brackets will be released on Sunday, May 6. The games are all single elimination until the semifinals which are best-two-out-of-three. The championship game is a single contest, but both of those teams will advance to the CIF Nor-Cal Regional playoffs.
