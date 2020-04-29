Those who are looking to stay fit on their own as schools continue distance learning now have another resource. Running website Athletic.net launched its new Athletic app in mid-April to provide the opportunity for runners to compete against runners across the country in virtual meets where they time themselves competing in track and field events then upload their submissions to the app.
A quick check of the meets listed on the app showed no local teams competing as of April 27. With just two weeks under its belt, however, the idea has intrigued runners: the app has over 1,000 downloads in the Google Play store.
In an email to users, Athletic.net said that it’d be featuring new things over the next few weeks.
In an April 17 email to users, Athletic.net announced that the app can utilized to “communicate with your team, connect with fellow athletes, showcase the hard work you’re still putting in.’
The app ran some test meets prior to the app’s mainstream release and received over 1,000 entries in the first 24 hours, it said.
Other than seeing how you stack up against other runners, runners compete for the chance to win certain prizes, including gift cards, free memberships to running websites and clothing.
Among the rules, athletes are encouraged to comply with social distancing in order for their results to count (photos or a video of the event need to be submitted of the athlete competing) and athletes can submit just one mark per event.
Videos need to show the “full running time of the event and not stop,” according to the rules posted on Athletic.net, although for events that are a mile or longer, athletes can just submit a photo of a GPS watch showing the time for.
One way the meets vary from actual meets besides featuring athletes competing on their own is that athletes can submit their own results instead of their coaching doing it for them.
