Junior basketball player Ty Virgil enrolled this past week at defending prep school champion Putnam Science of Connecticut. During a game against Granada High School of Livermore Jan. 7, Virgil left the bench before the end of the contest.
Virgil, a junior, looked destined to be one of the top performers this season for the Huskies, after transferring in from Modesto Christian. He scored 32 points in a holiday tournament game against Pinnacle on Dec. 27.
6’10” #Rutgers commit Baye Ndongo’23 @BayeAbdouNdong1 & 6’5” Ty Virgil’24 @iamtyvirgil enrolled this past week at defending @PrepNational Champion Putnam Science @PSAhoops 👀 #Firepower pic.twitter.com/2Hv2lpS5yC— 𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇ℯ𝓌 𝒮𝓁𝒶𝓉ℯ𝓇 (@Andrew__Slater) January 15, 2023
In 12 games played at Sheldon Virgil averaged 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game.
He tweeted last week that he has verbally committed to playing collegiately at Washington State.
2024 Sheldon (CA) G Ty Virgil has received an offer from Washington State. https://t.co/UmbHpGARsq https://t.co/kYM3HXM2HY— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) January 9, 2023
Virgil is the second basketball player from an Elk Grove Unified school to leave this season and enroll at a prep school out of state. Ben Roseborough, after playing at Sacramento High School and Prolific Prep in Napa, tried to become eligible at Monterey Trail earlier this season, but the Sac-Joaquin Section ruled that because the junior was transferring a second time, he would not be eligible for varsity play, but could play for the junior varsity team. Roseborough enrolled at a Colorado Prep in Denver.
According to 24-7 Sports, Roseborough, a guard, already has offers from San Francisco University, Nevada and San Jose State.
