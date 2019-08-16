Valley Vikings’ first-year head coach Ellis Jenkins has been waiting a long time for this moment. After dabbling in the coaching ranks for the past 22 years, Jenkins will finally be walking the sidelines this fall as the head coach of a varsity program.
Last season, Jenkins served as offensive coordinator for the Vikings under former head coach David Caldwell. Prior to joining the Vikings’ staff, his coaching career included breaking in as a defensive backs/wide receivers coach at Luther Burbank. From there, Jenkins served as a trainer for the next several years until 2008, when he became the coach of the Elk Grove Dukes youth football program for the next seven seasons. In 2015 he stepped down to focus on watching his son play at Cosumnes Oaks, then eventually joined Valley in 2018.
Now that he is leading the team at Valley, Jenkins hopes to make his mark off the field first, en route to better on-field success.
“The first thing I want to do is make sure that we’re eligible,” he said regarding having his student-athletes attain good grades in order to be able to participate in athletics. “I want to make sure our athletes are eligible in the first place, to fill a team. I know in the Elk Grove area that the talent is spread very thin, and helping build up last year’s team has helped us get started for this year.”
The Vikings finished last season 4-7, including a 2-2 record within the newly-aligned Greater Sacramento League, which was good enough for a playoff berth in the CIF Sac Joaquin Section Division IV bracket. A first round exit was not where Jenkins and the team wanted to end their season, but he and his staff are hoping to make a big jump this season and leave a lasting impression on the area football landscape.
“Our first goal is to win our league,” Jenkins said. “Last year we had an early exit, but this year we want to go a little further than the first round and try to see if we can get to the championship game.”
Offensively this season, the Vikings will be led by senior quarterback Chris Fields (5’10, 160 lbs.), and junior running back Will Mapp (5’10”, 180 lbs.). Jenkins believes Mapp will bring a talented blend of size and speed to the Vikings’ backfield and provide big-time production. Additionally, 6’3” senior wide receiver Jaicee Gaffney, a prior tennis player at Valley, will be relied upon as a big target for Fields. All-purpose threat Kalani Hunter, a 5’9” senior, figures to be utilized in a variety of ways on offense and in the return game.
Defensively, Valley will be counting on two defensive linemen in senior Gio Eke (6’0”, 320 lbs.) and sophomore Damorion Swain to be stout up front. Additionally, senior safety Isaiah Tongson (5’9”, 166 lbs.) and lanky 6’3” junior cornerback Daniel Sloan Jr. will be securing the back end of Jenkins’ defense.
The Vikings will open their season on Friday, Aug. 23 when they face Laguna Creek at Cosumnes River College, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
