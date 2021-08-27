With two Vikings rushing for a total of 226 yards and scoring two touchdowns apiece, Valley started off the season in the win column as it defeated Highlands 32-26 Aug. 20.
Mathias Chatman rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, recovered a fumble and forced a fumble, Joseph Bermudez-Mitchell rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings’ road win; Darell Scott-Flores led the team with 15 tackles.
Chatman and Bermudez-Mitchell also scored on two two-point conversions apiece.
Mekhi Salahuddin led Highlands’ offense with 174 yards and two touchdowns.
The win gave the Vikings a 1-0 record heading into their home game against Laguna Creek at Cosumnes River College tonight at 7:15.
