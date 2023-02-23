Varick Lewis, the Monterey Trail guard who averaged 20.5 points a game this season for the Mustangs, was name this week the Metro Conference's Most Valuable Player. Lewis, who has signed a national letter of intent to play at Long Beach State next season, led the Mustangs to their first-ever conference championship in boys basketball. Here are the others selected to the All-Metro Conference Basketball team:
Monterey Trail: Brandon Gibson, Jr., Kentrell Kelly
Grant: Kiku Parker, Jr., Andre Gomez, Isiah Montue
Laguna Creek: Dante Walls, Adarrion Strauthers, Kenneth Ramey
Burbank: Alfred McDaniels
Kennedy: Dondre Prothro
McClatchy: Paul Lewis
Girls Basketball All-Metro Conference
co-MVP: Nina Cain and Tamaria Rumph, McClatchy
McClatchy: Norret Lewis, Kaela Stancil-Williams
Monterey Trail: Kiara Council, Lakayla Hale, Anyce Jefferson
Kennedy: Kacie Shinmoto
Grant: Kat Noa, Leah Nelson, Monet Stallworth
Laguna Creek: Jasmine Howard
