Varick Lewis, the Monterey Trail guard who averaged 20.5 points a game this season for the Mustangs, was name this week the Metro Conference's Most Valuable Player. Lewis, who has signed a national letter of intent to play at Long Beach State next season, led the Mustangs to their first-ever conference championship in boys basketball. Here are the others selected to the All-Metro Conference Basketball team:

Monterey Trail: Brandon Gibson, Jr., Kentrell Kelly

Grant: Kiku Parker, Jr., Andre Gomez, Isiah Montue

Laguna Creek: Dante Walls, Adarrion Strauthers, Kenneth Ramey

Burbank: Alfred McDaniels

Kennedy: Dondre Prothro

McClatchy: Paul Lewis

Girls Basketball All-Metro Conference

co-MVP: Nina Cain and Tamaria Rumph, McClatchy

McClatchy: Norret Lewis, Kaela Stancil-Williams

Monterey Trail: Kiara Council, Lakayla Hale, Anyce Jefferson

Kennedy: Kacie Shinmoto

Grant: Kat Noa, Leah Nelson, Monet Stallworth

Laguna Creek: Jasmine Howard

email: egsports@valleyoakpress.com

Twitter: @EGCSports

John's Twitter: @JohnHullEG