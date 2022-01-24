Sheldon grappler Kaydance Vang and Elk Grove’s Loretta Lopez both took first place in their respective weight classifications Jan. 22 at the Lady Eagle Invite at Del Oro High School. Vang, one of the area’s top 103-pounders decisioned Diamond Lopez of Folsom, 9-5, in the championship match.
Lopez pinned Amadee Garcia of Yuba City in 3:17 to take the championship at 128 pounds.
Monterey Trail’s Elizabeth Reynaga-Nunez took second place at 191 pounds Saturday. She was pinned by Leah Sim of Casa Roble in 3:14 in the championship match.
Sheldon’s Chrystina Ballejos took third at 172, while Bianca Pesole of Elk Grove placed third at 152 pounds. She pinned Jessica Shpynova from Del Oro in 54 seconds in the third-place match.
Rumble XVII
Franklin’s boys wrestlers looked strong once again with three championships Jan. 22 at the Rumble In the Jungle XVII at Pitman High School in Turlock.
The state’s fourth-ranked 170-pounder Khristian Dove took first place at his weight along with Ahmaad Lewis at 128 pounds and Ammar Khan at 154 pounds. Lewis is ranked 22nd in the state at his weight. Khan is the 10th-ranked 154 pounder by The California Wrestler website.
Jackson Calvert placed second at 113 pounds Saturday. He is ranked 12th best in his weight class in California.
Sheldon had three boys place in Turlock on Saturday. Jacob Yang at 134 pounds was second, Caden Diamond was fifth at 140 and Vaying Xiong place sixth at 147 pounds.
Delta League Duals
All Delta League wrestling squads competed the week of Jan. 17 in double-dual matches:
Elk Grove over Cosumnes Oaks (score not reported)
Elk Grove 47, Davis 15
Davis 51, Cosumnes Oaks 12
Sheldon 48, Jesuit 27
Franklin 65, Jesuit 12
Franklin 69, Pleasant Grove 4
Sheldon 54, Pleasant Grove 12
Section Duals Championship
Elk Grove, Franklin and Sheldon are all undefeated going into this week’s action. The three were to face off Jan. 11 in a double-dual, but COVID-19 protocols postponed the matches. Franklin, Sheldon and Davis were to meet Jan. 26, so either Sheldon or Franklin will suffer at least one loss. Elk Grove was to take on Jesuit and Pleasant Grove that day, as well.
It’s unlikely the Elk Grove/Sheldon/Franklin double dual will need to be rescheduled because the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Dual Championships are scheduled for Jan. 29. The top two schools in the Delta qualifies for the Section Duals.
Elk Grove is very likely going to defeat both Jesuit and Pleasant Grove and be undefeated in League. Joining the Herd will be the winner of the Franklin-Sheldon dual on the 26th.
The Section Duals will be staged at Lincoln High School in Stockton. With COVID-19 infection rates at an all-time high it could be that fans will be quite limited for the event. Another possibility might be the wrestling mats will be set up outdoors, perhaps in the Alonzo Stagg Stadium, which would allow for the possibility of fans to be in attendance.
Elk Grove has always been a fixture in team dual championships over the years, winning the Division I championship four times; 1990, 2005, 2009 and 2016. The Herd has placed second 11 times, the most recent being in 2019.
This year the Herd may be dropped into Division II because a recent change in the Team Duals format places the eight largest schools who qualify for the championships, by enrollment, into Division I. The next eight largest schools will move into Division II and so forth through Division IV. The Division V bracket will contain six schools and Division VI will have four schools.
Again, COVID-19 cases may alter the extent of this event, according to Section officials, and perhaps even cancel it altogether. Watch for updates on this on EGCitizen.com.
All Sac-Joaquin Section playoff events utilize a digital ticketing method. GoFan (https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSJS) will be used for ticket sales for all home site contests. Tickets will be available only in a digital format through GoFan for this event.
