Valley might as well forget about football for the past two to three years. The Vikings struggled to field enough healthy guys last season and even had to forfeit two Greater Sacramento League games. The other games they were outscored 153-12. 2020 was a wash-out because of the pandemic.
In 2019 under Ellis Jenkins, the Vikings were 3-1 in the GSL and was a respectable 4-6 overall. But generally, Valley’s football fortunes have been scarce. A Dave Filan-coached team in 2014 was 6-4 and qualified for the Division III playoffs but the other seasons were plain forgettable.
So, this year in comes an experienced local coach in Jason Kelley. He’s been a defensive coach at both Florin and Cosumnes Oaks. His son Reece was a fine player for the Wolfpack and daughter Amaria, a terrific volleyball player.
Kelley returns to his alma mater to try to establish the kind of football he described to the Citizen after he was hired earlier this spring, ““There will not be a dull moment with these guys, I promise.”
He’s quite optimistic after his summer workouts with his players and having a year under his belt while at Florin to see the GSL teams.
“ I got a chance to look at what was being done in that league, how to attack it, how to game plan for it,” Kelley said. “You see a lot of rawness but not a lot of technique. You see a lot of kids making plays just flat out by being better athletes. But, if we teach how to be in the right spot, if we teach how to block, if we teach how to tackle, if you’re in the right spot in just a couple plays, you’ll surprise some people.”
Team Strengths:
“Our team offensive line play and linebacker play have beenthe most consistent bright spots during the off-season work,” Kelley said. “I believe, although young, we should play good assignment-based defensive football. We’ve simplified it so we can play faster and think less. We’ll see if it bares the desired results. We’ve been getting positive feedback from the players.”
Team Unknowns:
Like many teams across the Sac-Joaquin Section, football participation has been fairly low at Valley. Kelley is hoping to see more faces when fall practice gets started.
“With the first-year implementation of the new off-season weights and conditioning program and spring ball, there are a lot of players on campus who are just used to showing when fall practice starts,” he said. “They weren’t with us (during spring workouts). It’s a mindset shift and will take some time. I do feel strongly that the core group of guys, including a large group of sophomores, is changing the culture around here and the guys are all in.”
2022 schedule:
The Vikings open with Atwater and then neighboring rival, Burbank, this fall.
“I like our pre-season non-league schedule,” Kelley said. “It will give us some really “tough for us” (games) at our stage in the process challenges. I believe it will give us plenty of opportunities to find out who we are. And, as for league, no matter where you layer, the league schedule is always going to be higher expectation, high pace of play. We welcome the challenge.”
Notes:
Kelley knows before the first ball is kicked off this will be a long process at Valley before his program is fully engrained.
“We have team goals as well as personal goals that we are going to work towards each practice and each game,” he said. “One of the team goals is more wins than last season and being in the hunt for a league title.”
That may be a bit ambitious even for an optimist like Kelley, yet he has the right attitude going into the 2022 season as the Vikings’ first-year head coach.
“I am really proud to coach these guys,” he said. “There is a definite shift in the approach and the culture around this team. I’m excited to see it all come together, to see us put it all together on Friday nights!”
2022 Schedule:
8/19 vs. Atwater
8/26 vs. Burbank
9/2 at Ponderosa
9/10 at Valley Christian (Roseville), 7 p.m.
9/16 BYE
9/23 vs. Florin*
9/30 at Johnson*
10/6 vs. Mira Loma
10/14 at Cordova*
10/21 vs. Natomas*
10/28 at Foothill*
*=Greater Sacramento League game
