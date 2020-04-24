The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section awarded $30,000 last week in scholarships to 48 winners of the A. Dale Lacky Scholarships for outstanding athletic performance, community service and academic success during their four years of high school. The award, named after former Section and State CIF President, A. Dale Lacky, recognizes the top male and female student-athletes within the Section.
Three Elk Grove Unified School District athletes won $500 Dale Lack Scholarships including Larissa Ala and Dereck Barrera of Valley and Miles Hartman of Sheldon.
All schools were allowed to play one extra volleyball game and an extra boys and girls basketball game with 50 percent of the gate going directly to the foundation for the scholarships. More than $24,000 was generated through the foundation games. All of the winners were to be recognized at the annual CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Breakfast Awards Ceremony, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it won’t be happening this year. The checks were mailed out to the recipients this week. The Section will be honoring its three male and three female model coach winners at a later date.
Barrera played soccer for all four years and ran cross country for one season. In soccer, he won awards for his leadership and integrity. He’s been on the Principal’s Honor Roll and ABC Scholar for four years and he’s a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. He’s on the AVID Senate and a Unity Day leader. He volunteers as a tutor, avid mentor and in the community with his church. Dereck has a 4.05 GPA and will attend St. Mary’s College in Moraga. There, he’ll major in English with a business administration minor with the future goal of working in business or as an English teacher.
Ala played soccer for four years, ran cross country for three years and played golf for one season. In soccer, she was the league offensive player of the year three times and her team MVP twice.
In her senior year of cross country, Ala set a personal record in the 5,000 meter run at the Greater Sacramento League Cross Country Championships with her time of 23:37.6. Ala was also named all-league after finishing in the top 10 in her league twice. She’s an AP scholar with distinction and she won the Parks and Community Enrichment Volunteer Award, according to the SJS’s media release. She’s the student body president and the president of the Mathletes Club. She’s on the Grant Advisory Board of Youth and volunteers as a youth soccer coach, with Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down, and with the student store. Ala has a 4.4 GPA, which is number one in her class of 405. She does not have a college picked out, but she plans on continuing her soccer career while majoring in electrical engineering.
Hartman played soccer for all four years. According to the section, he was the team captain twice and was named all-league once. He was awarded Renaissance honors all 12 times while at Sheldon. He’s active in the school’s construction programs as well. In his advanced construction classes, he’s built sheds for his school and the community. He also spent several hours volunteering for his teachers at Sheldon. Hartman has a 4.34 GPA, which is number 12 in his class of 573. He hasn’t yet decided on where to attend college but he does plan on majoring in human systems engineering with the future goal of working in either the psychology or building trades fields.
The scholarship committee selected four male and four female students as the recipients of a $1,000 scholarship. The remaining nominees are awarded a $500 scholarship from the Section. In addition, the Clarke Coover Scholarship Award has been given to two of the top honorees. This award, named in honor of former Section Commissioner Clarke Coover, grants a $1,500 scholarship to one male and one female. The 2020 winners of the Clarke Coover Scholarship Award are Merced’s David Chen and St. Francis’ Alexa Edwards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.