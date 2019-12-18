USA Softball team to visit Sutter Health Park in tune-up for OlympicsThe Sacramento River Cats are proud to announce that the USA Softball Stand Beside Her Tour will be making a stop at Sutter Health Park on Sunday, May 17 in preparation for the return of softball at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The tour’s stop in Sacramento will feature several events spanning the week, including a Team USA Training Camp, two Team USA Player Camps, a VIP Meet and Greet, and the main event: an exhibition double header at Sutter Health Park against local standout softball athletes. The series of competitions and training sessions will provide a unique opportunity for fans to show support for the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team as they prepare for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. “We are thrilled to welcome USA Softball to Sutter Health Park once again,” said River Cats President Jeff Savage. “We were blown away by the number of fans showing their support to the National Team in 2017 and look forward to an even more impressive crowd for 2020. This is such a fun event, and an excellent opportunity to show the rest of the country how much the Sacramento community backs Team USA.” Tickets to all the events are available now at rivercats.com, and will be sold at the Tri-Counties Bank Ticket Office beginning on March 1, 2020 at Sutter Health Park for the River Cats’ annual preseason party. Hosted by USA Softball of Sacramento, the week will also be a homecoming for two members of the National Team, Ali Aguilar and Ally Carda, who grew up in the Sacramento area. Additionally, other members of Team USA from cities in Northern California include Monica Abbott and Val Arioto. “We are very excited to bring the 2020 United States Olympic team here to Sacramento,” said USA Softball of Sacramento Commissioner Jeff Dubchansky. “We have a strong softball community that will come out in force to show their support for Team USA at the new Sutter Health Park.” The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will begin with Opening Ceremonies on July 24, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Along with baseball, softball has not been a part of the Olympic program since 2008, when the USA won a silver medal. Team USA took home the gold medal for softball in both 2000 and 2004.