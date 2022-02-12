Divisional Wrestling Championships
Results – 2/12/22
Division I – Boys
Top 5 Teams
1 Folsom 206.0
2 Del Oro 178.5
3 Oak Ridge 176.5
4 Franklin 166.0
5 Elk Grove 163.0
12 Sheldon 61.0
Local Wrestlers (top 8 advance to Section Masters Championships 2/19)
106 Nick Bulanin (EG) 1st
106 Kyle Fong (F) 6th
113 Jackson Calvert (F) 2nd
113 Octavio Negrete (EG) 4th
113 Rowen Careascilco (CO) 5th
113 Sumit Rana (SH) 8th
120 Ty Clark (F) 3rd
120 Joseph Campos (SH) 6th
126 Ahmad Lewis (F) 2nd
126 Kevin Lopez (EG) 3rd
126 Jacob Yang (SH) 6th
132 Bryce Camara (EG) 6th
138 JJ Soto (EG) 5th
145 Vaying Xiong (SH) 3rd
145 Wyatt Coffing (EG) 4th
145 Mateo Barry (F) 6th
152 Ammar Khan (F) 1st
152 Gabriel Fialho (EG) 6th
152 Dillon Chao (PG) 8th
160 Xavier Amato (EG) 3rd
160 Eliazs Campos (SH) 8th
170 Khristian Dove (F) 1st
170 Beau Young (CO) 8th
182 Hunter Hillier (PG) 3rd
182 Brady West (EG) 8th
220 Francis Frank (EG) 1st
220 Alexis Islas (F) 3rd
220 Wade Wells (SH) 7th
285 Peyton Reiser (PG) 5th
Division II - Boys
Top 5 teams
1 Vacaville 385.5
2 Turlock 219.0
3 Bella Vista 151.5
4 Pitman 130.0
5 River City 116.5
9 Laguna Cr. 95.0
Local Wrestlers (top 8 advance to Section Masters Championships)
108 Zack Hoover (LC) 2nd
128 Changhao Xu (MT) 3rd
140 Ben Zepeda (LC) 5th
147 Eisa Teixeira (LC) 3rd
147 Carmelo Ewing (MT) 7th
172 Ryan Tosh (LC) 6th
222 Kao Saeteurn (MT) 8th
287 Declan Folette (LC) 3rd
287 Derrick Brown (MT) 8th
Girls Sac-Joaquin Section North Regional
Local Wrestlers (top 8 advance to Section Masters Championships)
101 Kaydance Vang (SH) 3rd
111 Jennifer Reyes (F) 3rd
111 Julianne Rubi (LC) 7th
121 Isabelle Camarillo (LC)5th
126 Loretta Lopez (EG) 2nd
126 Enjolie Naputi (LC) 8th
137 Kaely Eva (F) 2nd
137 Oriyana Castex (LC) 5th
143 Dafne Guadaramma (F) 3rd
150 Bianca Pesole (EG) 3rd
150 Sem Mavran Collins (MT) 6th
170 Maya Brown (LC) 8th
235 Annika Miles (EG) 1st
