Divisional Wrestling Championships

Results – 2/12/22

Division I – Boys

Top 5 Teams

1                     Folsom            206.0

2                     Del Oro            178.5

3                     Oak Ridge        176.5

4                     Franklin           166.0

5                     Elk Grove         163.0

12                    Sheldon           61.0

Local Wrestlers (top 8 advance to Section Masters Championships 2/19)

106      Nick Bulanin (EG)        1st

106      Kyle Fong (F)               6th

113      Jackson Calvert (F)      2nd

113      Octavio Negrete (EG)  4th

113      Rowen Careascilco (CO) 5th

113      Sumit Rana (SH)          8th

120      Ty Clark (F)                  3rd

120      Joseph Campos (SH)   6th

126      Ahmad Lewis (F)         2nd

126      Kevin Lopez (EG)         3rd

126      Jacob Yang (SH)          6th

132      Bryce Camara (EG)      6th

138      JJ Soto (EG)                 5th

145      Vaying Xiong (SH)       3rd

145      Wyatt Coffing (EG)      4th

145      Mateo Barry (F)          6th

152      Ammar Khan (F)          1st

152      Gabriel Fialho (EG)      6th

152      Dillon Chao (PG)         8th

160      Xavier Amato (EG)      3rd

160      Eliazs Campos (SH)      8th

170      Khristian Dove (F)       1st

170      Beau Young (CO)         8th

182      Hunter Hillier (PG)      3rd

182      Brady West (EG)         8th

220      Francis Frank (EG)       1st

220      Alexis Islas (F)              3rd

220      Wade Wells (SH)         7th

285      Peyton Reiser (PG)      5th

Division II - Boys

Top 5 teams

1                     Vacaville          385.5

2                     Turlock            219.0

3                     Bella Vista       151.5

4                     Pitman             130.0

5                     River City         116.5

9                      Laguna Cr.       95.0

Local Wrestlers (top 8 advance to Section Masters Championships)

108      Zack Hoover (LC)         2nd

128      Changhao Xu (MT)      3rd

140      Ben Zepeda (LC)          5th

147      Eisa Teixeira (LC)         3rd

147      Carmelo Ewing (MT)   7th

172      Ryan Tosh (LC)            6th

222      Kao Saeteurn (MT)      8th

287      Declan Folette (LC)     3rd

287      Derrick Brown (MT)    8th

Girls Sac-Joaquin Section North Regional

Local Wrestlers (top 8 advance to Section Masters Championships)

101      Kaydance Vang (SH)    3rd

111      Jennifer Reyes (F)       3rd

111      Julianne Rubi (LC)       7th

121      Isabelle Camarillo (LC)5th

126      Loretta Lopez (EG)      2nd

126      Enjolie Naputi (LC)      8th

137      Kaely Eva (F)                2nd

137      Oriyana Castex (LC)     5th

143      Dafne Guadaramma (F)  3rd

150      Bianca Pesole (EG)      3rd

150      Sem Mavran Collins (MT) 6th

170      Maya Brown (LC)        8th

235      Annika Miles (EG)       1st

