Laguna Creek has kept its win streak going in the Metro League, thanks to a 35-22 win over Kennedy.
The Cardinals are 3-0 in league play now and tied for first place with Monterey Trail as they head to Monterey Trail Friday to play for first place.
Against Kennedy, Randy Brewster scored on a four-yard run and then rushed for a two-point conversion to tie the score at 8-8.
The Cardinals’ James Hill gave the Cardinals the lead at the start of the second quarter on a 25-yard run to give the Cardinals their first lead.
Laguna Creek later scored on a two-yard run by Tyrel Brown for a 21-8 lead before Kennedy scored at the end of the second quarter to come within 21-14.
The Cougars started the second half with several solid plays and the Cougars ended up scoring on a run, and a two-point conversion gave them the lead back at 22-21.
The Cougars also intercepted a pass but would give up that possession after turning the ball over on downs.
In the fourth quarter, the Cardinals scored and made up for a fumble by recovering a Kennedy fumble, which led to Tyrel Brown scoring on a four-yard run for what would be the 35-22 final score.
The Cardinals (6-2) may have their biggest test of the season Friday at 7:15 p.m. as they take on Monterey Trail (7-1), which scored a combined 133 points while holding opponents to a touchdown in its first two league games. The Mustangs also won by forfeit last week against Burbank.
In its three league games, Laguna Creek scored a combined 103 while opponents scored 57 points.
