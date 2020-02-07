UC Davis football signed six additional prospective student-athletes to National Letters of Intent and/or athletics grants-in-aid during the February signing period. Four of the NLI signees are high school seniors while two are transfers. All six are expected to enroll at the university in the fall quarter of 2020.
The two 4-4 transfers are Peyton Dixon (Reno, Nev.), who spent one year at Fresno State before moving up Highway 99 to UC Davis; and Kyree Woods (Spring Valley, Calif.), who played for Jacksonville University last fall before that program was discontinued. The incoming freshman signees are Markeecé Alexander (Redondo Beach, Calif.), James Maae (Long Beach, Calif.), Mario Minor (Duarte, Calif.) and Andrew Rumary (Surprise, Ariz.).
This group joins the 14 December signees and two fall transfers to form the complete recruiting class for the Aggies, who begin their upcoming season at Nevada on Aug. 29.
– Mark Honbo
