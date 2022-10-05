Rogers CC Event Flyer

Season's Over at Amador, River Valley

Two northern California football squads were told last week their seasons have been cancelled due to inappropriate videos and internet chats they allegedly produced.

River Valley in Yuba City will be forfeiting the remainder of the season after some of the team members acted out a slave auction, the superintendent of the Yuba City Unified School District said.

Superintendent Doreen Osumi said the district received a video Sept.28 of the “reprehensible act,” which allegedly showed team members at River Valley High School pretending to auction three of their Black teammates in the locker room.

This comes only days after Amador’s football team was also told they would not be playing the rest of their games after a series of Snap Chat messages titled, “Kill the Blacks” surfaced.

However, an unnamed member of that team contacted the Sacramento Bee saying the title was taken out of context. They were chatting about the football jerseys, he claimed.

When Amador coaches saw the group name, they immediately assumed it was a racist reference, the player said. By the time the Amador High administration found out about the chat weeks later, they forfeited a game shortly before kickoff against visiting Rosemont. Three Amador football staff members remain on administrative leave, pending the investigation, according to the Bee story.

Delta League Cross Country

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Cherry Island Sports Complex

Boys’ Team Results:

Jesuit 31

Davis 37

Cos. Oaks 102

Pl. Grove 109

Franklin 120

Elk Grove 149

Sheldon 184

Top local times:

Matthew McDonald (CO) 3rd

15:25.3

John Funderburg (PG) 10th

15:54.4

Girls’ Team Results:

St. Francis 26

Davis 47

Franklin 81

Pl. Grove 108

Cos. Oaks 154

Elk Grove 158

Sheldon 168

Top local times:

Alana Farve (S) 5th

18:22.2

Jenna Calvert (F) 6th

18:30.4

Girls Tennis from Tuesday, Oct. 4

Elk Grove 9, Sheldon 0

#1 Singles        Brooke Hanson (EG)

Def.     Angelina Moua (S) 6-1, 6-1

#2 Singles        Xandrei Miguel (EG)

Def.     Thi Nguyen (S)6-0, 6-0           

#3 Singles        Ella Cox (EG)

Def.     Momina Jaffar (S)6-1, 6-1

 #4 Singles       Zoe Rocha (EG)

Def.     Rachel Feng (S)6-0, 6-1

#5 Singles        Avery Rau (EG)

Def.     Maria Josy (S)6-3,2-6,0-0 (10-5)

#6 Singles        Erika Yepes (EG)

Def.     Trish Ho (S)6-0, 6-0

#1 Doubles      Ayla Abreu & Malia Le (EG)

Def.     Jalie Thorton & Sana Hussein (S)

6-3, 6-2

#2 Doubles      Divina Jaramillo & Sarah Wilbur (EG)

Def.     Emmelia Lilley & Zayna Abboushi (S) - DF

6-1, 6-0

Pleasant Grove 5, Davis 4

#1 Singles        Emi Mikami (PG)

Def.     Hannah Proctor (D) 6-1, 6-4

#2 Singles        Jeannie Zhang (PG)

Def.     Maya Moeller (D) 6-0, 6-1

#3 Singles        Mischa Mikami (PG)

Def.     Maria Anderson (D)6-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-2

#4 Singles        Ellie Chang (D)

Def.     May Khuu (PG)6-3, 4-6, 6-2

#5 Singles        Jade Yen-Chalhoun (PG)

Def.     May Edmonds (D)6-1, 6-2

#6 Singles        Jenna Brozaitis (PG)

Def.     Charlotte Sloane (D) 6-1, 6-4

#1 Doubles      Alena Voss & Cloe Lamoureux (D)

Def.     Abigail Wan & Jacquline Errera (PG)

6-2, 2-6, 6-4

#2 Doubles      Inkyung Hwang & Natalie Hersch (D)

Def.     Kiera Chi & Angela Yang (PG)

6-1, 6-1

#3 Doubles      Macey Foncannon & Amelie Ingram (D)

Def.     Lauren Hoang & Kylie Smith (Jr.)

1-6, 6-4, 6-3

St. Francis 6, Cosumnes Oaks 3

#1 Singles        Aniyus Pierre (SF)

Def.     Katie Hsu (CO)6-0,6-1

#2 Singles        Norah Zhou (SF)

Def.     Emma Kuang (CO)2-6, 6-3, 6-2

#3 Singles        3 Singles Troubadours

Def.     Rachel Liang (CO)6-4, 6-2

#4 Singles        Anna Dinh (SF)

Def.     Pali Luo (CO)5-7, 6-2   1-0 (12-10)

#5 Singles        Kaede Chung (CO)

Def.     Arini Tandon (SF)6-4, 6-0

#6 Singles        Kate Jones (SF)

Def.     Alexis Chung (CO)6-1, 6-4

#1 Doubles      Arden Garcia & Claire Allaye-Chan (SF)

Def.     Stephanie Huang & Jalin Fan (CO)

6-1, 6-2

#2 Doubles      Hannah Zingapan & Maya Cornman (CO)

Def.     Ava Ensberg & Laila Shamshad (SF)

6-1, 6-7 (7-9), 1-0 (15-13)

