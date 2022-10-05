Season's Over at Amador, River Valley
Two northern California football squads were told last week their seasons have been cancelled due to inappropriate videos and internet chats they allegedly produced.
River Valley in Yuba City will be forfeiting the remainder of the season after some of the team members acted out a slave auction, the superintendent of the Yuba City Unified School District said.
Superintendent Doreen Osumi said the district received a video Sept.28 of the “reprehensible act,” which allegedly showed team members at River Valley High School pretending to auction three of their Black teammates in the locker room.
This comes only days after Amador’s football team was also told they would not be playing the rest of their games after a series of Snap Chat messages titled, “Kill the Blacks” surfaced.
However, an unnamed member of that team contacted the Sacramento Bee saying the title was taken out of context. They were chatting about the football jerseys, he claimed.
When Amador coaches saw the group name, they immediately assumed it was a racist reference, the player said. By the time the Amador High administration found out about the chat weeks later, they forfeited a game shortly before kickoff against visiting Rosemont. Three Amador football staff members remain on administrative leave, pending the investigation, according to the Bee story.
Delta League Cross Country
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Cherry Island Sports Complex
Boys’ Team Results:
Jesuit 31
Davis 37
Cos. Oaks 102
Pl. Grove 109
Franklin 120
Elk Grove 149
Sheldon 184
Top local times:
Matthew McDonald (CO) 3rd
15:25.3
John Funderburg (PG) 10th
15:54.4
Girls’ Team Results:
St. Francis 26
Davis 47
Franklin 81
Pl. Grove 108
Cos. Oaks 154
Elk Grove 158
Sheldon 168
Top local times:
Alana Farve (S) 5th
18:22.2
Jenna Calvert (F) 6th
18:30.4
Girls Tennis from Tuesday, Oct. 4
Elk Grove 9, Sheldon 0
#1 Singles Brooke Hanson (EG)
Def. Angelina Moua (S) 6-1, 6-1
#2 Singles Xandrei Miguel (EG)
Def. Thi Nguyen (S)6-0, 6-0
#3 Singles Ella Cox (EG)
Def. Momina Jaffar (S)6-1, 6-1
#4 Singles Zoe Rocha (EG)
Def. Rachel Feng (S)6-0, 6-1
#5 Singles Avery Rau (EG)
Def. Maria Josy (S)6-3,2-6,0-0 (10-5)
#6 Singles Erika Yepes (EG)
Def. Trish Ho (S)6-0, 6-0
#1 Doubles Ayla Abreu & Malia Le (EG)
Def. Jalie Thorton & Sana Hussein (S)
6-3, 6-2
#2 Doubles Divina Jaramillo & Sarah Wilbur (EG)
Def. Emmelia Lilley & Zayna Abboushi (S) - DF
6-1, 6-0
Pleasant Grove 5, Davis 4
#1 Singles Emi Mikami (PG)
Def. Hannah Proctor (D) 6-1, 6-4
#2 Singles Jeannie Zhang (PG)
Def. Maya Moeller (D) 6-0, 6-1
#3 Singles Mischa Mikami (PG)
Def. Maria Anderson (D)6-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-2
#4 Singles Ellie Chang (D)
Def. May Khuu (PG)6-3, 4-6, 6-2
#5 Singles Jade Yen-Chalhoun (PG)
Def. May Edmonds (D)6-1, 6-2
#6 Singles Jenna Brozaitis (PG)
Def. Charlotte Sloane (D) 6-1, 6-4
#1 Doubles Alena Voss & Cloe Lamoureux (D)
Def. Abigail Wan & Jacquline Errera (PG)
6-2, 2-6, 6-4
#2 Doubles Inkyung Hwang & Natalie Hersch (D)
Def. Kiera Chi & Angela Yang (PG)
6-1, 6-1
#3 Doubles Macey Foncannon & Amelie Ingram (D)
Def. Lauren Hoang & Kylie Smith (Jr.)
1-6, 6-4, 6-3
St. Francis 6, Cosumnes Oaks 3
#1 Singles Aniyus Pierre (SF)
Def. Katie Hsu (CO)6-0,6-1
#2 Singles Norah Zhou (SF)
Def. Emma Kuang (CO)2-6, 6-3, 6-2
#3 Singles 3 Singles Troubadours
Def. Rachel Liang (CO)6-4, 6-2
#4 Singles Anna Dinh (SF)
Def. Pali Luo (CO)5-7, 6-2 1-0 (12-10)
#5 Singles Kaede Chung (CO)
Def. Arini Tandon (SF)6-4, 6-0
#6 Singles Kate Jones (SF)
Def. Alexis Chung (CO)6-1, 6-4
#1 Doubles Arden Garcia & Claire Allaye-Chan (SF)
Def. Stephanie Huang & Jalin Fan (CO)
6-1, 6-2
#2 Doubles Hannah Zingapan & Maya Cornman (CO)
Def. Ava Ensberg & Laila Shamshad (SF)
6-1, 6-7 (7-9), 1-0 (15-13)
