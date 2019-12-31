The Cosumnes River College Hawks (6-6), who currently on winter break, has won three straight and four of their last five at home with one more game versus American River on Friday, Jan. 3 to complete a six-game homestand.
Brandon Gray, a sophomore guard and graduate of Cosumnes Oaks High School, is currently the second-leading scorer on the team with an average of 11.7 points per game and 4.9 assists per game.
The Hawks’ last game was Dec. 19, when they hosted the Big 8 opener against the Wolverines of Sierra College (3-9). This game had an awkward start to it because for some apparent scheduling mishap, the officials weren’t there yet. Play was delayed for about 30 minutes.
Once the game began, CRC took control pretty quickly with a 5-0 run forcing a sudden Sierra timeout. After that, the Hawks took their largest lead of the half at 34-15. Both Dillon Iyawe (Franklin High School graduate) and Christian Hough got into brief foul trouble, so the Hawks went guard heavy for a while. They took a 37-25 lead into halftime.
Iyawe leads the team in rebounding with an average of 6.3 per game.
The second half was much like the first. CRC continued to play well switching defenses, keeping Sierra unsteady, and balancing transition baskets and good looks in their half-court offense. The Hawks focused in on getting freshman guard Adam Orr the ball with regularity as he got hot scoring 25 points for the game. Orr continues to expand his game as the season goes. He is no longer relying on his sharp three point shooting because he has added scoring off the dribble with mid-range looks and backdoor lay-ups.
The Hawks largest lead was a 23-point cushion at 62-39. Hough continues to be steady for the Hawks finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Kenneth Cooley, a sophomore guard who graduated from Laguna Creek, contributed 11 points, five rebounds, and two blocks off the bench. Guard play has continued to be key for the Hawks consistent success as of late.
In the end, Cosumnes River took a commanding opening conference game victory over Sierra 80-57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.