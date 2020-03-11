Stockton finished the weekend with three of a possible four points against Bakersfield after dropping a 4-3 shootout decision Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena. Eetu Tuulola notched his second-straight multi-point effort for the Heat and Martin Pospisil potted his second professional goal, but the Condors were able to come from behind in their winning effort to snap a 10-game losing streak. Heat captain Byron Froese reached the 40-point mark for the season with an assist on Austin Czarnik’s tally to put Stockton ahead 1-0 early, the third time in four years that Froese has reached that mark. A back-and-forth affair, the Condors scored the next two before Pospisil and Tuulola scored, respectively, to give Stockton a 3-2 edge. Jake Kulevich’s marker with just over 12 seconds left in the second tied the game at three, a score that lasted through the final horn of regulation. Following a scoreless overtime period, both netminders were strong in the shootout with Artyom Zagidulin turning away three of four shots faced and Shane Starrett stopping all four.
