Girls Basketball
Metro Conference
Laguna Creek 97, Burbank 5
Note: Cardinals athletic director Jon Ussery was on the bench with coaches Cody Norman and Brian Tillery quarantined under COVID-19 protocols. Ussery is no stranger to coaching basketball having served many years as an assistant under Patrick Roth at Cosumnes Oaks.
The score is no misprint.
"We pressed the first five minutes of the game and then backed off and played half-court offense the rest of the way," Ussery said.
Monterey Trail vs. McClatchy, ppd. COVID-19 protocol
Delta League
Sheldon - Elk Grove, score not reported
Pleasant Grove - Cosumnes Oaks, score not reported
Non-league
Big Valley Christian 38, Bradshaw Christian 36
Rio Americano 48, Florin 23
Boys Soccer
Florin 4, West Campus 1
Franklin 3, Cosumnes Oaks 1
Davis 2, Pleasant Grove 1
Goal - Casterence (PG), assist - M.Franks
Jesuit - Elk Grove, score not reported
Bradshaw Chr - El Dorado, score not reported
Girls Soccer
St. Francis 1, Elk Grove 0
Franklin - Cosumnes Oaks, score not reported
Pleasant Grove - Davis, score not reported
Kennedy - Monterey Trail, score not reported
Bradshaw Chr. 6, El Dorado 0
Boys Basketball
Franklin 42, Kennedy 36
AHL Hockey
Tucson 2, Heat 1
TUCSON, Ariz. - Justin Kirkland found the back of the net for the second consecutive game but the Stockton Heat (19-4-2-1) fell by a 2-1 final score Tuesday against the Tucson Roadrunners (11-9-2-0) at the Tucson Convention Center.
Both of the Roadrunners’ goals came on the power play, snapping Stockton’s streak of perfection while down a skater at 35.
Victor Soderstrom netted the first score of the contest, finding the back of the net on the home team’s first shot to take a 1-0 lead just 1:29 into game action. Stockton battled back in the second, Kirkland knotting the game at the 4:37 mark of the second stanza, the forward collecting a loose puck in the slot and firing a backhand top shelf for the tie. The decisive score came 6:44 into the final frame, Jan Jenik lighting the lamp on the man-advantage.
Netminder Dustin Wolf made 22 saves on 24 shots faced but was outdueled by Tucson’s Ivan Prosvetov, who turned away 30 of 31 pucks on the night.
