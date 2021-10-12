Tuesday (10/12) Scoreboard By the Citizen Sports Staff Oct 12, 2021 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cosumnes River's Yelin Ted (No. 3) Defenseman battles with another freshman, Delta College's Jose Avalos (No.12) for the ball in Tuesday's 5-0 Hawk win. Photo by Jonathan Wong Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls TennisPleasant Grove 5, St Francis 4Davis 9, Elk Grove 0College – Men’s Soccer Cosumnes River 5, San Joaquin Delta 0 College – Women’s SoccerCosumnes River 1, Modesto 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStudent accused of bringing gun to Elk Grove HighEG Unified revises student dress codeEG’s housing, homelessness issues addressed at town hall meetingCivil War fest to return to historic EG ranchGil, Kay Albiani are the EG Citizens of the YearIndoor winter sports athletes to wear masks, likelyFriday (10/8) ScoreboardElection ’22: Hume speaks about economic recovery, homelessnessTrustee accuses EGUSD officials of unfair union treatmentThe orange beasts are back Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Online Poll Which school will win the 2021 Delta League football championship? You voted: Cosumnes Oaks Elk Grove Davis Franklin Jesuit Pleasant Grove Sheldon Vote View Results Back
