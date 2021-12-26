This is a first for me. I am writing my Notebook while testing the “friendly skies” of our nation’s airline industry over Christmas weekend. Twenty-two hours from now I will arrive in Kansas City to visit my 92-year-old mother and my sister (younger-in case you were asking).
It was supposed to be a two-legged journey, arriving late Sunday but flights are delayed and cancelled (Omicron, I am told, is to blame). This will end up being a three-stop flight via Los Angeles, Detroit and then, finally, middle America. The Kansas City airport is called “Mid-Continent International.”
Temps the next two days there are supposed to be mid- to upper-60s so that’s at least worth one excursion to Top Golf. Wednesday, though, highs in the 30s, much more the norm for Kansas City. I’ve also been promised a What-A-Burger, the South’s answer to our In-N-Out chain of burger joints.
Interesting sports story to this one – Pat Mahomes, the Kansas City Chief quarterback, is from Texas where What-A-Burger reigns. He promised the Chief fans one day he’d bring them one of these unique restaurants. Recently, he fulfilled that promise. He is, reportedly, a franchisee of What-A-Burger now and when the grand opening happened this summer people were lined up around the block in the Kansas City area.
Now on to notes much closer to our home ….
Pick up a copy of the Citizen off a local news stand (at most of the Elk Grove supermarkets) on Friday, Dec. 31. In it I have the list of the Elk Grove Athletes of the Decade, 2011-2020 (decades begin on the “one” year). This is a list I put together more than a year ago while I was still retired. Ten years prior we put one together for the years 2001-2010 - that is in this Friday’s Citizen, as well.
They are lists I compiled with the assistance of many high school coaches to honor who we might call the pick of the litter; those who excelled at sports while enrolled at an Elk Grove school, lived in our city for much of their lives and have taken their skills to the collegiate, and some, to the professional ranks. Would appreciate your comments after you’ve had a chance to review the two lists.
Freitas now a Yankee
Major League Baseball owners have locked out their players, so this announcement will likely be more official whenever the current labor situation is settled – David Freitas, a 2007 graduate of Elk Grove High School, has signed a minor league contract with the New York Yankees.
A catcher, Freitas with join his fourth organization over the past five seasons. Like others who have signed during the lockout, Freitas was eligible to sign a minors pact by virtue of the fact that he ended the season as a minor league free agent.
Freitas has appeared in parts of three MLB seasons, suiting up with the Braves, Mariners and Brewers between 2017-19. The right-handed hitting backstop has only amassed a .200/.268/.288 line with one home run over 143 plate appearances at the highest level. While Freitas’ big-league production has been modest, he owns a much more impressive minor league track record. Over parts of eight seasons at Triple-A, the Wilton native sports a .322/.401/.472 line.
That impressive minor league resume caught the attention of the Korea Baseball Organization’s Kiwoom Heroes, who signed Freitas for the 2021 season. His stint in South Korea didn’t go as planned, though, as he hit .259/.297/.394 over 148 trips to the plate before being waived in June. Freitas caught on with the Rays on a minor league deal down the stretch. He hit well in a brief showing with Triple-A Durham but didn’t get a big league call and elected free agency at the end of the year.
With the Yankees it is expected Freitas will get the opportunity to vie for a back-up role to starter Gary Sanchez.
“COVID-19 Protocol”
If you’ve been watching the sports schedules in recent days you may have noticed many basketball, football and hockey players being sidelined for brief periods of time. The term being used now is “COVID-19 Protocol.” In other words, they’ve either tested positive or been around someone with the virus.
In the days prior to Christmas the NHL completely halted its schedule because of the outbreak. Locally, the Stockton Heat, the minor league franchise of the Calgary Flames, cancelled its Dec. 22 game at San Diego due to “COVID-19 Protocol.”
Then, last week, Laguna Creek’s girls basketball team withdrew from the Trojan Shootout Tournament after only one game citing this reason. A day later Davis’ team withdrew for the same thing.
The likelihood of postponements and outright cancellations of local sporting events this winter is very real.
R.J.’s now a coach
One of the best male soccer players we’ve had come through the local schools is R.J. Moorhouse. His Cosumnes Oaks High School teams won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championships in 2016 and 2017. He scored both Wolfpack goals in the 2-0 championship game win over Gregori in 2017. His energetic style and booming kicks made people take notice.
Moorhouse went to Sacramento State University and played a key role with the Hornets. Now, he’s joined his father, Rich, at Pleasant Grove High School. Dad is the varsity girls coach and R.J. is the junior varsity coach.
“It’s a little crazy for me, but nice, being really right out of school,” Moorhouse said. “It’s nice to see (the game) from the outside.”
He’s encouraged that the numbers of girls and boys coming out for soccer have been very large at Pleasant Grove. Rich returned to Pleasant Grove this winter after spending the past few seasons coaching on the independent level with the Elk Grove BlackHawks. He was the Eagles' boys and girls soccer coach from 2010-2015, then spent a couple seasons coaching the girls at Cosumnes Oaks.
The younger Moorhouse also likes the fact high school soccer has moved to the winter months.
“You have your own season because you’re the only sport outside,” he said.
The only issue is that there are no rainouts in prep soccer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.