After a delayed flight that resulted in sleeping overnight in an airport, then having to miss all of his connecting flights and stay overnight in China, Brian Detrick was only in Malaysia for 18 hours before he competed in the biggest stage of the year.
Detrick used all of the strength and energy he had left (switching to business class on the flight out of Los Angeles had helped him get some sleep) and competed in the preliminaries at the IWWF Waterski World Championships in Malaysia, which started Aug. 13, and qualified for finals, and ended up with his best finish at worlds at seventh place.
“In the final I was the second to last skier off the dock so I knew what I needed to do to get on the podium or get myself in position to win but the conditions were…..there’s a little luck involved when skiing in conditions like that. If you’re not positioned at the right time it could end your ride. I felt really good in the finals compared to the prelims,” Detrick said Aug. 29.
The world championships was the third one in which Detrick, who lives and trains in Elk Grove, has competed.
With the top 12 water skiers in the preliminaries advancing to finals, Detrick made the most of his time in the competition.
“I was still very pleased with my performance and my efforts. I put myself in a position to go out and win and was executing very well and just got lucky with how the ski and myself handled the rollers,” Detrick said.
Sixty-three athletes from 25 countries competed in his event, with athletes qualifying by either being on their country’s six-member team or being ranked within the top 20 in the world.
Unable to get a practice ride in before starting the preliminaries due to the travel hiccups, Detrick noted that he didn’t have the best technique and the rough conditions in the water didn’t help but that in the finals, he felt more settled.
“I felt a lot more comfortable out there and fortunately on the fourth pass I hit some rollers at three ball and it just stood me up and the ski jumped out the water a bit and it ended my day and that’s where it was basically skiers were getting caught up at three ball or they were able to get through and run the pass,” said Detrick.
Normally, Detrick tries to squeeze in some sightseeing before or after competing, but Detrick was there for barely four days and said he was finally able to try some Malaysian food the morning that he left (he doesn’t risk eating too much local food when competing oversees to make sure his stomach is comfortable and ready for competitions).
Still, with his top finish ever at worlds, any travel troubles or concerns over time fell by the wayside.
Detrick’s next event is the California Pro-Am, which is free and open to the public, and features the top men and women slalom skiers in the world from Sept. 6-8 at Diablo Shores in Brentwood.
