The college coaches, particularly those in football, say they are adapting. And, the fingers are being pointed at something the NCAA calls the “transfer portal.” It’s a recently-adopted method whereby college athletes could explore playing their sport at a different college, and as long as certain rules are met, not have to sit out a year, as was the rule in the past.
On Wednesday, February 2, the first day of which football and a few other sports could receive written commitments from high schoolers and transfers most coaches announced more of the latter than the former. In fact, amongst local alumni, Elk Grove High School graduate Gavin Reinwald, who has been the past four seasons at Cal, signed to play his final year of college eligibility at Rice University. Andre Crump, a standout player at Monterey Trail, decided after spending the past two seasons at San Jose State, the wide receiver will finish college at UC-Davis.
Cal head coach Justin Wilcox, during his news conference to announce the Golden Bears’ signings, called this, “a different landscape that we have to adapt to.”
In other words, there’s fewer community college players jumping up to the four-year schools because coaches like Wilcox had their pick of hundreds of college players wanting a change of scenery.
Plus, most colleges – especially the community colleges – gave their players an extra year of eligibility to make up for COVID-19 cancellations and the like.
Monterey Trail coach T.J. Ewing put it this way: “Portal has taken over! J.C. is now officially prep school.”
And, this ripple has hit the high schoolers with fewer scholarships to go around.
Cosumnes Oaks standout linebacker Julius Jordan was one of a very few locally on Wednesday to get out the ink pen. He was impressed with Cal Poly- San Luis Obispo and linebacker coach Josh Letuligasenoa so much that he chose that college over UC-San Diego and a few others. If the coach’s name looks familiar, he and his two brothers, Lefi and Noah, were standout players for Chris Nixon at Elk Grove. Letuligasenoa hung around his hometown enough to also convince defensive tackle Soni Finau at Elk Grove to play at Cal Poly, as well.
One of Ewing’s top defenders, defensive back Ronnie Brutus, will be attending Central Washington next season.
At Elk Grove, coach John Heffernan reports that center Payton Maze has committed to Black Hills State in Spearfish, S.D. Two of Jordan’s teammates, brothers Deonte and Da’mon Carter, announced on their respective Twitter accounts Wednesday that Black Hills has also offered a scholarship to them, as well.
During the early signing period for football last November, Herd fullback Zeke Burnett signed a National Letter of Intent to play at Sacramento State.
Crump played in 16 games with San Jose State, plus was an All-Metropolitan Conference guard in basketball. He recorded a 50-point game against River City. A sprinter and long jumper Crump also ran the lead leg on the 2019 C.I.F. 4x100m relay state championship team.
Reinwald played in 11 games for the Bears in 2021 and in 40 during his time at Cal. He caught 31 passed for 315 yards and four touchdowns
The Letter of Intent signing period will continue through April 1 for Division I colleges.
