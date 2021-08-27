The Sacramento River Cats held a slim lead entering the eighth inning of Monday’s night’s matchup with the Tacoma Rainiers but watched it slip away to their division rivals from the Northwest.
After some small ball helped Tacoma tie it up in the eighth while facing Reyes Moronta, it was the long ball that did Sacramento in during the final frame. Former Cincinnati Reds top prospect Taylor Trammell took fellow lefty Caleb Baragar deep to break the tie.
Earlier, Sacramento took the lead thanks to a three-run fourth inning that was highlighted by a clutch two-run single off the bat of shortstop Mauricio Dubón. Third baseman Will Toffey, whose defense shined at the hot corner, provided the opening run in the inning as he lined a shot up the middle to score Jason Krizan.
The River Cats’ next game is Thursday at home against Salt Lake.
