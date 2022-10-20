With two games to go in the 2022 high school football season, it’s now a reasonable time to take a look at who’s in and who’s out of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s playoffs.
Like the past few years, the Section will divide 80 playoff teams into seven brackets for the championship run in November. There will be 12 teams in each of the first six divisions and the smallest schools, by enrollment, in Division VII will have an eight-team bracket. In Divisions I through VI, the top four seeds will earn a first-round bye on Nov. 4.
Generally, the largest schools in the Section are in Division I, but that could change, particularly if, say, Elk Grove wins the Delta League. They are a Division II-sized school, but the Delta is considered a Division I league, so the Herd might play in D-I. Same thing for St. Mary’s of Stockton if the Rams win the championship in the Tri-City Athletic League.
All league champions are assured a playoff spot, even if there are ties for a league title. In that case all the teams tied for first place in their league get in as an automatic qualifier.
After all those teams are inserted into the brackets, and there are 23 of those, the remaining 57 slots will be filled using the rating of the team as determined by CalPreps.com. What this could, and generally does mean, is that there might be a few second place teams that don’t make the post-season. On the other hand the entire Sierra Foothill League might make the playoffs.
Here is the list of teams that we might see in Division I, with the assumption Elk Grove and St. Mary’s are league champions (with Cal Preps ratings in parenthesis):
- Folsom (62.5)
- St. Mary’s (52.5)
- Oak Ridge (40.8)
- Monterey Trail (39.2)
- Central Catholic (34.1)
- Turlock (25.5)
- Elk Grove (21.4)
- Lincoln (Stockton) (21.0)
- Sheldon (16.2)
- Edison (13.3)
- Inderkum (8.5)
- Franklin (E.G.) (-4.4)
You may scratch your head at why Franklin is listed as a possible playoff team with a 2-6 record? They actually have the tenth-best rating in Division I, however, any team that qualifies for the post-season must win four games. Thus, the Wildcats have to run the table with wins over Cosumnes Oaks and Elk Grove if they want to make the playoffs, otherwise a team such as Gregori, which is 4-4, might grab the 12th seed.
Division II’s likely bracket would look like this:
- Manteca (46.0)
- Del Oro (41.3)
- Downey (32.9)
- Rocklin (31.2)
- Granite Bay (29.8)
- Jesuit (28.6)
- Tracy (23.9)
- Vacaville (20.7)
- Lodi (14.8)
- Whitney (13.0)
- Laguna Creek (7.5)
- Woodcreek (6.6)
Cosumnes Oaks with a 3-5 overall mark is rated 15th in Division II.
In Division VI, Bradshaw Christian is the No. 5 seed at this point of time with its 5-2 record.
Here is what that bracket could look like (with Sutter, a D-VI school, likely to win the Pioneer Valley League, a D-V league):
- Sonora (16.0)
- Summerville (8.8)
- Orestimba (7.8)
- Hughson (6.7)
- Bradshaw Christian (-8.8)
- Twelve Bridges (-11.3)
- Colfax (-11.7)
- Waterford (-17.0)
- Modesto Christian (-22.6)
- Bear River (-25.6)
- Gustine (-27.4)
- Argonaut (-28.1)
Sonora and Hughson could both be moved up to Division V if they win their league championships, as well. Bear River would have to win its final two games if they want to get in the post-season, plus Argonaut would need to win at least one of its last two games.
