Week Two Prep Football Scores
West Park 50, Pleasant Grove 7
Game Notes:
Jalen Kennedy gave the Eagles its lone moment of cheering when he intercepted Develle Barksdale’s pass and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown. From that moment on, it was all Panthers. West Park showed its 70 points in Week Zero against Laguna Creek wasn’t abnormal. They ran out to a 43-7 halftime lead thanks to TD passes by Barksdale to Julian Niulala for 78 yards and for a state-record-tying 99 yards.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
West Park (3-0) 15 28 7 0 50
Pleasant Gr (0-3) 7 0 0 0 7
Tracy 27, Franklin 6
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Franklin (0-3) 6
Tracy (3-0) 27
Menlo-Atherton 40, Elk Grove 20
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Elk Grove (1-2) 7 6 7 0 20
Menlo-Ath. (2-0) 7 12 14 7 40
Bradshaw Christian 24, Middletown 13
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Bradshaw (2-0) 28
Middletown (1-1) 13
Mesa Verde 42, Florin 0
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
MesaVerde (2-0) 15 7 20 0 42
Florin (0-3) 0 0 0 0 0
Sheldon 42, Christian Brothers 14
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Sheldon (3-0) 7 21 7 7 42
Chr. Bros (2-1) 7 0 0 7 14
Laguna Creek 24, Roseville 19
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Roseville (1-2) 19
Laguna Cr. (2-1) 24
Monterey Trail 28, St. Francis 7
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Mon.Tr. (1-2) 14 0 7 7 28
St. Francis (1-1) 0 0 7 0 7
Manteca 67, Cosumnes Oaks 28
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Manteca (3-0) 15 30 22 0 67
Cos. Oaks (1-2) 14 7 0 7 28
Thursday Score:
Ponderosa 51, Valley 0
College games on Saturday:
Utah Tech vs. Sacramento State
UC-Davis vs. Cal
Sacramento City vs. American River, 11 a.m.
