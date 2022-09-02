Week Two Prep Football Scores

West Park 50, Pleasant Grove 7

Game Notes:

Jalen Kennedy gave the Eagles its lone moment of cheering when he intercepted Develle Barksdale’s pass and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown. From that moment on, it was all Panthers. West Park showed its 70 points in Week Zero against Laguna Creek wasn’t abnormal. They ran out to a 43-7 halftime lead thanks to TD passes by Barksdale to Julian Niulala for 78 yards and for a state-record-tying 99 yards.

LineScore                  1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

West Park (3-0)        15        28       7          0          50

Pleasant Gr (0-3)     7          0          0          0          7

Tracy 27, Franklin 6

LineScore                  1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

Franklin (0-3)                                                           6

Tracy (3-0)                                                                27

Menlo-Atherton 40, Elk Grove 20

LineScore                  1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

Elk Grove (1-2)         7          6          7          0          20

Menlo-Ath. (2-0)      7          12        14        7          40

Bradshaw Christian 24, Middletown 13

LineScore                  1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

Bradshaw (2-0)                                                        28

Middletown (1-1)                                                      13

Mesa Verde 42, Florin 0

LineScore                  1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

MesaVerde (2-0)      15        7          20       0          42

Florin (0-3)               0          0          0          0          0

Sheldon 42, Christian Brothers 14

LineScore                  1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

Sheldon (3-0)           7          21        7          7          42

Chr. Bros (2-1)          7          0          0          7          14

Laguna Creek 24, Roseville 19

LineScore                  1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

Roseville (1-2)                                                           19

Laguna Cr. (2-1)                                                       24

Monterey Trail 28, St. Francis 7

LineScore                  1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

Mon.Tr. (1-2)            14        0          7          7          28

St. Francis (1-1)        0          0          7          0          7

Manteca 67, Cosumnes Oaks 28

LineScore                  1Q       2Q       3Q       4Q       Final

Manteca (3-0)           15        30       22        0          67

Cos. Oaks (1-2)         14        7          0          7          28

Thursday Score:

Ponderosa 51, Valley 0

College games on Saturday:

Utah Tech vs. Sacramento State

UC-Davis vs. Cal

Sacramento City vs. American River, 11 a.m.

