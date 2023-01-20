A visitor to Elk Grove who drives north on Highway 99 just they enter the city limits gets for a few seconds a birds’ eye view of Emerald Lake Golf Course. It’s owned and operated by Cosumnes Community Services District. It’s a nine-hole golf course, par 33 layout, but contains one of the region’s top practice facilities, as well.
Recently, Cosumnes CSD promoted its PGA Golf professional, Katie Hamilton, into the role of Recreation Supervisor, and brought on staff a young, energetic Mark Toscano as head pro.
A graduate of San Clemente High School and a golfer at UC-Irvine, Toscano had a taste of the life of a PGA Golf Tour professional. He played on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour along with the PGA Canadian Tour. Toscano has 12 professional wins on his record.
“We’re adding more programs to help grow the game of golf in Elk Grove,” Toscano said of his plans for the popular golf facility.
Emerald Lakes already is quite active with youth programs for the very young through the teenagers. They’ve hosted events for well-known programs such as First Tee, Operation 36 and PGA Junior League Golf.
“Haggin Oaks has always been a big facility for golf, but here in the south part of the city there hasn’t been a lot of clubs or programs for kids and that’s our goal is to have programs for kids,” he said.
Being a father of a special needs child, Toscano is starting “Golf on a Spectrum” which is meant to help those kids learn and enjoy the sport.
Toscano’s golf career behind the scenes has been more in the private sector up to arriving at Emerald Lakes last summer.
“I want to give every golfer who comes out here to play, I want them to feel like they’re coming to play at their own private country club, but with that friendly, public ‘muni’ vibe,” Toscano said. “I want to make a big-stand-out facility for the south end of the the city.”
Behind the guidance of Gilbert Urbano, Emerald Lakes has become one of the best-maintained golf courses in all of Sacramento. One golf publication has Emerald Lakes ranked in the Top 50 of all public golf facilities.
“It’s been in great condition and the credit goes to Justin (Stebbins), our course superintendent,” Toscano said. “The greens are always in great condition. When my friends come here they say, ‘This course is just so nice.’”
Besides doing private and group lessons, he’s got a quality group of assistant pros in Pat Carroll, John Hoag and Don Thames.
“We are looking into putting in a fitting bay so we are in the same category as our competitors,” Toscano said.
Their rates for private lessons start a $55 per half hour, $100 an hour for adults, $45/$80 for juniors; $50/$90 for seniors. Lessons using Flightscope Technology are available, too.
More information is available at golfemeraldlakes.com.
