The Topps Company®, the official trading card partner of Major League Baseball, will celebrate National Baseball Card Day on Saturday, Aug. 10 by giving out free cards made exclusively for the holiday at MLB stadiums across the country, as well as local hobby shops in the U.S.
The new packs will feature fan-favorite MLB stars, including Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout, New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve, among other stars, up-and-coming rookies, and more. In addition to the main set of player cards, lucky fans will also find valuable randomly inserted autographed cards within their new packs.
“National Baseball Card Day is about celebrating the infectious hobby of card collecting and remembering the best moments in baseball, through our collections,” said Clay Luraschi, Topps Global Vice President of Product Development. “We’re thrilled to share an exclusive set of cards at no cost to new and long-time fans, as Topps continues to be an integral part of baseball, our national pastime.”
In addition to receiving free packs of the 2019 National Baseball Card Day sets at participating hobby shops and MLB stadiums, fans can also get freebies at participating Target and Walmart stores across the U.S. At Target, fans can present a corresponding coupon that can be found at topps.com/nationalbaseballcardday. Walmart will include special preview cards for Topps Gallery Baseball cards in celebration of the holiday.
For additional ways to win limited edition cards of their favorite players, fans can share images of their National Baseball Card Day cards from Topps on social media, using the hashtag #ToppsBaseballCardDay.
For more information on National Baseball Card Day, and to find participating hobby shops in the U.S. and retail outlets’ coupon codes, visit topps.com/nationalbaseballcardday.
