Graduations are complete, summer vacation is underway and that means the end of another school year. Over the past nine months there were lots of memories made by our local athletes worth recognizing once again; particularly because a pandemic robbed many of these young people of a full season in each of the previous two years. Let’s recall some of the events and people as we reflect on the 2021-2022 school year in sports:
Elk Grove boys win Div. II basketball State Championship
The top accomplishment of the year was a state championship. In all its years as a high school, Elk Grove had not had such an honor in any sport. There was something close to it in the years of seven-footer Bill Cartwright, but his high school career ended with a Tournament of Champions in Oakland, years before CIF began a state tournament in 1981.
Sports historians say that Elk Grove team in the late-70s forced the issue and state championships in basketball started, along with those in track and field, wrestling, cross country and golf.
This past season Dustin Monday had a core of guys who had hung around with each other since grade school that were seniors and they all made it work magic. Led by Ameere Britton, an aggressive guard with outstanding skills, the Herd played a team ball that few could beat. Big guy in the middle was DaJon “Money” Lott, at 6-9, who hauled down rebounds and bottled up the middle. But on the perimeter was an excellent three-point shooting tandem of Jordan Hess, Isaiah King and Karlos Zepeda. Throw in some key moments for Grant Golonka and the Delta League co-champions had success.
They actually were defeated by Grant in the semi-finals of the Sac-Joaquin Section championships. However, they qualified for the CIF State Championships and were seeded number one in Division II.
The Herd found itself down by 15 early in a second-round game against San Ramon Valley and went on a 19-0 run and won 59-55. That set themselves up for a semi-final showdown with Vanden. Britton in that game scored 26 of Elk Grove’s 42 points for a 42-40 win.
The Northern California championship game was played March 8 and folks packed into the Cartwright Gym. The opponents were the NorCal No. 2 seed, Branson.
The Bulls led at halftime, 25-20, before threes by Britton and Hess along with some strong play in the post by Lott allowed Elk Grove to take the lead with three-and-a-half minutes to go in the game.
Zepeda sunk six free throws over the final 90 seconds that handed Elk Grove a 60-54 win and a ticket to the Division II State Championship game at Golden One Arena.
On March 12, the Herd took on Foothill High School from Santa Ana. Three-point shooting was the difference as Elk Grove made eight of 17 while the Knights were just three of 18. The Thundering Herd went home with its first State Championship trophy, 62-56.
Inaugural baseball NorCal championship, Bradshaw Christian wins Div. IV
The 33-0 North Section Division IV champion Colusa Redhawks wanted to finish off an unblemished season with a win over No. 2 NorCal Regional seed Bradshaw Christian.
How did Pride head coach Kurt Takahashi prepare his squad? It’s a pretty simple philosophy: “No one can beat us, but us.”
The Pride wrapped up the spring sports season June 4 when they traveled to Colusa and did exactly what the coach said, didn’t beat themselves. In fact, the Pride took full advantage of five Redhawk errors, scored seven times in the first inning and ran away with the first-ever Division IV Northern California Regional baseball championship, 9-0.
“This is the first NorCal championship (in any sport) in school history,” Takahashi said. “We beat a good team in Colusa. Our boys showed up and played very well (Saturday).”
With the win, the Sierra Valley Conference and Sac-Joaquin Section Division V champions finished with a 25-4 record. In seven playoff games, the Pride pitchers allowed just four runs.
“Was a great day for our baseball program and great day for our school, actually a great year,” Takahashi concluded.
Most of this team were underclassmen setting the stage potentially for much success on the baseball diamond the next few years at Bradshaw
Lady Cardinals take SJS Div. II basketball
The Laguna Creek girls basketball team was led by perhaps the best female basketball player in our city this season, Ahhray Young. The Tulsa University signee was solid the entire season and Coach Cody Norman surrounded his talented guard with other very skilled young women to not only tie for the Metro Conference championship alongside McClatchy, but also win a Section championship.
In the Division II championship game at Golden One Arena it wasn't just Young or talented guard Zoe Tillery that carried the load that night. In the game girls such as Aliviyah McMurray, Alicia Enriquez and Laila Barron came through with some key moments in a 60-49 win over No. 4 seed Antelope.
The win was the school's first Section championship since they won back-to-back Division I titles in 2003 and 2004.
"We won a Section championship in tennis in 2017," athletic director Jon Ussery quickly mentioned during a bubbly post-game news conference in the bowels of the Kings' arena. But, in the past 17 years it's been a struggle for the Cardinals' athletic department to win anything.
Not now. The turn is upward.
The school announced just last week it has hired former baseball coach Travis Wardlaw as its girls softball coach this next school year along with Zach Evans as its new baseball coach.
By the way, a week after the championship game Norman announced he was stepping down as the girls basketball coach.
Monterey Trail football competes in third consecutive Section title game in football
Do you think T.J. Ewing was in his right mind when he made the football schedule last fall for his
Monterey Trail Mustangs? After three years of some real stand-out squads, Ewing wanted to take the level of competition up several notches. So, this year the Mustangs played local juggernaut Folsom (lost 56-14 ), San Jose-area school Los Gatos (lost 42-20) and then the northern California football mecca, De LaSalle (lost 69-6).
When the Metro Conference slate began the Mustangs won all five games and the conference championship. When it came time to be placed in the post-season, strangely, Monterey Trail, definitely a Division I-sized school, was put into Division II as a seven-seed, that was because of the lack of quality opponents for the Mustangs in its conference.
The Mustangs kept the momentum of the second half of the season going and showed up into the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II semi-final football game against No. 6 Elk Grove. In the second round of playoff games, the Mustangs upset No. 2 Granite Bay and former EGUSD coach Joe Cattolico, 35-24.
Elk Grove also pulled an upset by outlasting No. 3 Vacaville, 52-48. The Herd amassed a whopping 559 yards on the ground in Vacaville, a season high. Quarterback Ethan Archuleta had a memorable game with 242 yards on 21 keepers and three TDs.
The Mustangs were the better club at Thunder Stadium, beating Elk Grove, 27-23, taking advantage of Herd turnovers. The win put Monterey Trail into the Section’s Division II championship game, its third straight Section championship game appearance.
The Mustangs had a 22-13 lead over the top seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II, Central Catholic, at halftime of the championship game. It was as though the Metro Conference champions could smell a Section title in football, something that has eluded this school since its inception 15 years ago.
But, football is played in two halves. Mustang coach TJ Ewing knows that oh, so well; especially after what happened that night at Hughes Stadium to his team. The Raiders returned from the locker room a different squad all together. Defensively, they limited the Mustangs to only three first downs and 79 yards total offense the rest of the game and walked away with a 43-22 win, its 20th Section championship.
Monterey Trail is now 0-5 in Section championship games.
Pleasant Grove girls, C.O’s Mate highlight local prep golf
For thirty years, Rob Rinaldi was one of the top high school baseball coaches around, first at Woodland and then at Pleasant Grove. In 2018, Rinaldi hung up the steel spikes and took a break from coaching. But, that vacation ended last fall when he took on the task of leading the Eagles’ talented golf program.
“I just drive the bus,” Rinaldi said. “That’s how talented these girls are.”
Rinaldi acquired a group of girls that were well accustomed to the game of golf. The scores showed it.
Four of his players had a 9-hole average of 40 or better. For those of you unfamiliar with the game, that means they already are playing par golf, and par for nine holes on most courses in this area is 36.
Plus, these are mainly 14- to 16-year-old girls.
Sophomore Alaythia Hinds was the Eagle’s No. 1 player with a scoring average of 36.2. Freshman Petra Yee (who turned 14 in the fall) averaged 37.7 strokes per round. Hannah Camara, a junior, had a 39.1 average and senior Ingrid Yee averaged 40.2
At the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division I Girls Golf Championship in early October, as predicted, it was a showdown between perennial champion Granite Bay and Delta League champion Pleasant Grove.
The two played some excellent golf, given the soft grounds following a six-inch rainfall, and the Grizzlies pulled out a 12-stroke win, 376-388, for its fourth consecutive Section championship. Granite Bay had four girls score in the 70’s while Hinds and Yee both carded 73’s.
The Eagles qualified as a team for the Section Masters the next weekend. The did well enough there to qualify, for the first time ever, to play as a team in the CIF NorCal Golf Championships.
On the boys' links, Cosumnes Oaks senior Zach Mate grabbed the headlines. He faltered late in the regular season and lost the MVP honor to Sheldon freshman Casey Kosney. But, in the Division I and Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament turned everything on. Competing in both events as an individual golfer, Mate won the Masters with a two-under-par 69 at Elkhorn Golf Club in Stockton.
By doing so, Mate joined current PGA professional Spencer Levin as the only EGUSD golfers to win a Section Masters Tournament.
A week later at the CIF Northern California Regional Golf Championships, Mate fired a six-under-par 66 at Berkeley Country Club to finish in second place. That qualified him for the CIF State Championships in San Gabriel on June 1.
There he finished in a tie for ninth.
Sheldon softball wins SJS Div. I championship, school's 9th
In her 25th season as softball coach at Sheldon High School, Mary Jo Truesdale had a killer lineup. She even admitted in the midst of the Huskies’ run through the playoffs that the 2022 team was perhaps her best hitting squad she ever coached.
It started with Arizona signee Dakota Kennedy who had a pair of homers in the Section championship win over Lincoln and 13 dingers on the season while batting almost .500. The Huskies defeated Lincoln of Stockton, 7-1, May 29 at Sacramento City College to claim its 9th Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship banner. No one in the Section has won that many softball championships.
The next week the Huskies were seeded number four in a loaded NorCal Regional field. Though Sheldon lost to eventual champion St. Francis of Mountain View in the semi-finals, they played perhaps their most memorable game in the NorCal opener.
Down 6-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning to Archbishop Mitty, the Huskies scored five times with two out to win, 7-6. With the bases loaded, Imani Black and Reina Zermeno hit back-to-back doubles to tie the game and D’Auna Johnson’s single knocked in Zermeno with the game winner.
Jackson leads Cosumnes Oaks’ volleyball to Delta League banner
Jahniya Jackson, the Cosumnes Oaks junior outside hitter, manages to add a resounding thud to every ball she smacks while flying high above the volleyball net.
Jackson led her Wolfpack teammates with 28 kills to go along with 20 digs, including several impressive spikes in the fifth and deciding game Oct. 28 as Cosumnes Oaks, the second seed in Division I, defeated No. 7 Folsom 3-2 to advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section's semi-finals on Nov. 2 against St. Francis. The other semi-final pitted Pleasant Grove and Oak Ridge.
The Wolfpack won their game and took on Oak Ridge for the Section championship, losing a 3-0 decision to the Trojans, despite some booming kills by Jackson.
Cosumnes Oaks went 11-1 in the Delta League to win that title but prospects for a stellar 2022 season are bright
Miles runner-up in girls’ State wrestling; Herd wins Delta League for 19th straight season
With due respect to quality wrestling teams at both Sheldon and Franklin this past season, Elk Grove’s wrestling warehouse continued to produce quality results this past season. For the 19th time in a row, Herd grapplers won the Delta League/Delta Valley Conference championship. Coach Pat Coffing’s squad, though, struggled at times after a one-year pandemic-related hiatus to return to its usual excellence.
Elk Grove 220-pounder Nolan Frank won the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters championship at his weight and qualified for the State Championships.
But it was one of Coffing’s girls, 235-pounder Annika Miles, who grabbed the most post-season honors. The senior took the Delta League, the Division I and the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters championships in her weight group.
She came one escape move away from a CIF State Championship, though. Miles lost the championship match in Bakersfield, 2-1, for a second-place medal. In 2020, she placed fifth at State.
Other Notable Notes
Last September, Dylan Carlson (Elk Grove H.S.) became the first rookie in MLB history to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game multiple times in a single-season. He drilled a pair of homers in a 4-3 win on Sept. 30 in a game with Milwaukee. That’s a pretty impressive mark for Carlson, figuring that the switch hitters in the Hall of Fame are guys like Mickey Mantle and Eddie Murray. In the game he also surpassed Cardinal great Stan Musial for most extra base hits in a rookie year with 53.
Earlier this season Carlson’s former high school teammate, Rowdy Tellez, made news when he drove in eight RBI in a single game, setting a Milwaukee Brewers’ record. Tellez is now a fixture in the middle of the lineup for the Brew Crew.
Elk Grove H.S. grad Aaron Hoffman didn’t exactly have the result he wanted last fall at the Professional Long Drive Championships in Nevada last September. He opened the four-day event by finishing seventh overall thanks to a 395-yard drive. Hoffman then advanced to the group of the final 64 competitors and just couldn’t manage a drive over 345 yards.
Hoffman can brag that he did compete in one set alongside LIV Tour star Bryson DeChambeau. That was the round where Hoffman belted his best drive, but DeChambeau had a 412-yarder in that set
Kyle Larson
Early in his auto racing career, Elk Grove native Kyle Larson was quiet, soft-spoken but occasionally flashed that bright smile that has become his drawing card to fans nationwide. When asked him what his goal was now that he was in stock cars after years of driving sprint cars and the like on dirt tracks across the country. Larson looked straight ahead and very matter-of-factly replied, “I’d like to win a championship one day.”
He accomplished that goal on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
Topping off a nine-win season, driving for Hendrick Motorsports, Larson battled off Martin Truex, Jr. in the final 25 laps at Phoenix Raceway to grab NASCAR’s biggest prize, the Cup Series Season Championship.
November 22, 2021 went down in local history as “Kyle Larson Day” in Sacramento County and in particular, the City of Elk Grove. A crowd jammed into the City’s newly constructed Old Town Plaza cheered in agreement as Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli made the announcement and handed a framed certificate to 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion that afternoon.
“Elk Grove is my home and will always be my home!” the 29-year-old declared to his local fans, to a rousing cheer. Many of those in attendance were wearing No. 5 Kyle Larson t-shirts, the now-familiar No.5 blue cap he wore this past season around NASCAR tracks and other keepsakes honoring the Hendrick Motorsports star driver.
Already in the 2022 NASCAR season, Larson has a win at Fontana and eight top ten finishes.
