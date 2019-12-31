This year marked the crowning of multiple Sac-Joaquin Section Champions among Elk Grove Unified School District Schools, even more league champions and several schools that made the state level for various programs.
Listed in no particular order are five of the top sports stories from 2019:
Lewis places seventh at CIF State Championship
The second wrestler from the region, Malik Lewis of Franklin, to compete at the CIF State Wrestling Championship, placed seventh in the 182-pound weight class.
Lewis, a senior at the time, was the fifth seed in the 182-pound weight class, won the SJS Championship after going undefeated at the Feb. 15-16 Masters tournament and he won the Delta League Championship for his weight class as well, after defeating Eli Blake of Del Oro.
Ming places sixth at CIF State Championships
Elk Grove High School wrestler Peter Ming competed at the CIF State Wrestling Championships as a junior in the 195-pound weight class and placed sixth. Ming also placed second at the SJS Masters tournament after going 4-1 and won the Delta League Championship, as well.
Bradshaw Christian women’s basketball wins SJS Championship
The Bradshaw Christian Pride, which was the eighth seed in the SJS D III bracket, faced off against Christian Brothers, who had been seeded second, and won 52-49 for the D III Championship.
The Pride, coached by Michael Ruble, also had gone 9-1 in the Sierra Valley Conference before heading into the postseason and, with their SJS Championship, advanced to the CIF State Basketball Championship for D II, where they lost in a first-round matchup against the number one seed.
Elk Grove football wins section championship
The Thundering Herd, which had had a successful season after going 6-6 the previous year, blasted Whitney in the SJS D II Championship 35-0 and earned their spot in the CIF State D II-AA Nor Cal Championship, which they played against Clayton Valley Charter. The Thundering Herd tied for second place in the Delta League with a 4-2 record and finished the year one win away from playing in the D II-AA State Championship.
Sheldon men’s basketball plays for state championship
Sheldon’s men’s basketball won the SJS Division I Championship after defeating Modesto Christian 64-61 at the Golden 1 Center on Feb. 23. The Huskies went on to play in the CIF Open Division State Championship, where they were the second seed. They faced first seed Sierra Canyon, to whom they eventually lost.
Sheldon would finish its season 24-11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.