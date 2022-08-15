(Editor's Note: The Pleasant Grove girls opened its 2022 season Monday, Aug. 15 by defeating Christian Brothers, 191-216. Individual scores (par-36): Alaythia Hinds 34, Petra Yee 38, Sophie Cook 39, Gianna Singh 39, Alyssa Quilao 41, Hannah Camara 42.)
The girls golf team at Pleasant Grove has been preparing for this fall’s season since last November’s seventh place finish at the CIF/Northern California Golf Assocation Tournament. That’s as far as any local high school golf team has gone in the post-season.
And, with virtually the entire team returning, the Eagles have to be a favorite to not only finish near the top again, but likely end Granite Bay’s six-year reign over the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division I.
It starts with the top two players, sophomores Petra Yee and Alaythia Hinds, both of whom could shoot even-par or better any day. Not too far behind them are seniors Hannah Camara, Alyssa Quilao, Abigail Davee, junior Sophie Cook and freshman Gianna Singh. Team matches in high school consist of six girls per team and the top five scores count. Don’t be surprised if you see the Eagles fire in the single digits over par AS A TEAM.
That’s plain, good golfing.
Coach Rob Rinaldi has the luxury and, at the same time, the struggle of organizing and evaluating 22 girls that came out on the first day of practice on August 1. Just about every one of them could make the top six at another school, but as deep as this team is Rinaldi will try to figure out which 12 to keep on Pleasant Grove's varsity roster.
“The others will have an opportunity to practice/clinic once or twice a week,” Rinaldi said. “Seven to 12 girls will play in some matches, including the Loren Roberts.”
That’s the Aug. 20 unofficial season opening tournament at WildHawk Golf Club where all Elk Grove Unified teams compete. Last season Rinaldi played his number seven through his number 12-ranked girls and still won that tournament.
So, why would so many girls want to be a part of Eagle Golf?
“So many reasons but this is a rare occurrence with the talent and the interest,” Rinaldi said. “Lots of hardworking girls and dedicated parents.”
In talking with a few of these girls one can immediately see why this group of girls are the early favorites to not only win the Division I championship but be a real threat to take the Section Masters’ banner home, as well.
Almost without fail, every girl I talked to recently at one of their practice sessions at Rancho Murieta Country Club said they have played and/or practiced five or six days A WEEK since the start of the calendar year.
“I feel like we have such a strong team that everyone has the potential to shoot really good scores,” Camara said. “Everyone is really good about practicing, staying on it – just really good players.”
“Everyone here just works really hard,” Yee said. “They practice away from the team. They play on the weekends and play in tournaments.”
Most of these girls spend their so-called “off season” entering youth tournaments up and down the coast which helps greatly in preparing for the high school season which is in the fall for the girls and spring for the boys.
“If you want to improve or get better at something you have to practice,” Camara said. “For me, I just really enjoy the sport and I want to really get good at it.”
“For me, it’s just fun to be with your teammates and you get better,” Davee said.
“I just really look forward to golf season because I get to play with all these really great players,” Yee added. “I get to compete against other players that are as good as me and I learn a lot from them.”
Quilao says Pleasant Grove has a great team chemistry that could help them in matches with girls of equal ability.
“We can then focus on our own game which helps,” she said.
To take it to the next level and really win all the big tournaments at the end of the CIF season – the Section Masters, the NCGA and, even, the CIF State Championships- Pleasant Grove’s top six will all have to shoot right at or under par. These girls have that potential.
“It’s all about all of us playing our best that day,” Camara said. “but, it is a strong possibility.”
“We could all go to State,” Quilao added.
Don’t be surprised if that happens with this group.
Laguna Youth Baseball
The Laguna Youth Baseball's age 12-and-under baseball team won three games and lost two in the pool play portion of the Cal Ripken World Series.
On Saturday, Aug. 6, they defeated Meridian, Ida., 11-0. Jacob Trujillo tossed a perfect game, striking out 13. Then the next day they beat Central Vermont, 12-2.
LYB dropped its next two games - to Ararat, Maine, 5-0 on Monday, Aug. 8 and to East Side, Indiana, 3-2 on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
On Wednesday, Aug. 10 they bounced back in the win column with a 12-0 win over Waterville, Maine.
The 12U World Series then entered a single-elimination bracket. In the opening game, LYB lost to the eventual champion, Andy Valley, Maine.
