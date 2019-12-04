The 33rd CIF State Cross Country Championships were highlighted with repeat champions being crowned and new top all-time marks being set. Individually, senior Matt Strangio of Jesuit repeated as the DI State Champion with an all-time third-best divisional time of 14:44. Senior Nico Young from Newbury Park repeated as the DII boys State Champion with a second-fastest all-time male course mark of 14:29.
Locally, Sheldon High School’s Patrick McGonigle finished ninth among D I boys, with his time of 15:13.0. Including all divisions, McGonigle finished 17th.
Senior Carlie Dorostkar of Canyon Crest won the DI title with a seventh-best all-time female course mark of 16:46. Sophomore Riley Chamberlain of Del Oro repeated as the DIII State Champion with an all-time third-best division mark of 17:16. Anthony Grover became just the fourth male runner all-time to win a third consecutive State crown with a time of 15:04 in the boys DIV Championship. In girls team action Buchanan won their second State Championship with an all-time fifth-best DI time of 89:45. Newbury Park won their first State Championship with an all-time fifth-best DII time of 90:52. Campolindo won their fifth State title (second consecutive) with an all-time 10th-best DIII time of 93:17. Sage Creek repeated as the DIV Champions with an all-time divisional top time of 90:59, while Lick Wilmerding won their second consecutive State crown with an all-time fourth-best DV time of 96:21. On the team side for the boys, Great Oak claimed their sixth consecutive team title with an all-time third best DI time of 76:23. Newbury Park repeated as the DII State Champions with an all-time best course time of 75:27. Campolindo won their first State title with an all-time third-best DIII score of 47, while Viewpoint won their first State crown with an all-time seventh-best DV time of 82:14. Foothill Tech won their second State Championship with an all-time second-best DIV time of 80:00.
