The leading scorer for the four-time defending Big West Conference champion UC Davis women’s basketball team in 2019-20 will be taking her game to Europe as recent graduate Katie Toole has signed her first professional contract with RACA Granada of the Spanish Liga Femenina 2.
Toole becomes the third Aggie active in the European pro ranks, joining Morgan Bertsch, who signed a deal to play with Pszczolka AZS-UMCS Lublin in Poland after spending the 2019-20 campaign in Russia, and Pele Gianotti, who signed a deal with T71 Basket Dudelange in Luxembourg after spending the last two years in Germany.
An All-Big West Conference second team selection as a senior and a two-time Big West All-Academic Team honoree, Toole averaged 13.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Aggies last season, shooting better than 55 percent from the field, 42 percent from three-point range, and 80 percent from the line.
Her 402 points last year — which included a career-high 30-point outburst at Saint Mary’s thanks to 12-of-19 shooting from the floor — were good for a tie for 10th on the school’s single-season Division I list. The Farmington, Utah, native, who graduated with a degree in communication, led UC Davis in points, scoring average, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, minutes (810), and minutes per game (27.9), while ranking among the top 10 in the Big West in field goals made (eighth), field goal percentage (second), three-point percentage (third), points (10th), and scoring average (eighth).
All told, Toole finished in double figures in all but six games in 2019-20, including scoring 10 or more points in each of the team’s first 15 contests to start the year.
She is currently the only American on the roster for RACA Granada, who finished 8-12 overall a season ago. Toole and her new teammates are scheduled to open the season on Oct. 3 against Pozuelo.
– John Spencer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.