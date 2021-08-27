Looking to earn its first ‘W’ on the road in its season opener, Elk Grove faced Inderkum in Sacramento Aug. 20 and was edged 15-6 thanks to two touchdowns in the middle of the game by Inderkum.
Peter Folaumotui VI ran for 82 yards and a touchdown, had five tackles and a sack and Zeke Burnett rushed for 105 yards for Elk Grove and Mason Vazquez also led defensively with eight tackles and an interception in the Thundering Herd’s loss.
Elk Grove (0-1) will hold its home opener tonight against Antelope (1-0) at 7:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.