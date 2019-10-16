Armed with the lead and with just minutes remaining in their game against Jesuit, Elk Grove seemed primed to add another win to its undefeated league total Oct. 12.
In the final minutes, however, the Marauders scored on a touchdown reception to emerge with a 38-35 win in the Delta League matchup.
The loss put the Thundering Herd at 3-1 in league play, bringing them back into a tie for first place with Cosumnes Oaks, who had lost their first league game the night before.
The Thundering Herd are 5-2 overall.
The game had been a seesaw throughout the afternoon at Jesuit High School, with the score tying three times.
After Jesuit scored on a Daniel Susac quarterback keeper, Hunter Hall scored in the first quarter on a run.
The Thundering Herd then took the lead on a Damian Allen run before Susac threw a touchdown pass to Jagger Saca and Ryan Young kicked the PAT to tie the score at 14-14.
Jesuit’s Christian Sanchez gave Jesuit the lead in the third quarter on a touchdown reception but Tre’von Frazier scored on a 10 run later in the quarter and the Thundering Herd tied the score yet again.
Susac threw another successful pass, this time to Cooper Shults, and minutes later the Marauders took the lead once again.
Young kicked a field goal in the fourth quarter for a 31-21 Marauder lead but Hall scored on a run and Aden Gardner kicked his fourth successful PAT to bring Elk Grove within 31-28.
The Thundering Herd took the lead when Carter Harris scored on a 17-yard run and held a four-point lead briefly before Susac completed a touchdown pass to Shults to give Jesuit the 37-35 lead.
