Scoring at least twice in nearly every quarter against Vacaville, the Elk Grove Thundering Herd stepped up and made the most of its quarterfinal game as they cruised into the semifinals and prepare for an all-Elk Grove matchup against Cosumnes Oaks.
The Herd defeated Vacaville 52-29 in Vacaville and established a comfortable lead as early as the second quarter.
The win will have number six Elk Grove traveling down the road to Cosumnes Oaks, where they will face off against the second-seeded Wolfpack in a Division II 7 p.m. game Friday, Nov. 22.
Elk Grove scored first when Khalani Riddick returned the opening kick for a touchdown and maintained its lead after the Bulldogs missed a PAT attempt later in the first quarter for a 7-6 game.
The Herd then scored three straight touchdowns to take a 28-6 lead in the second quarter.
Both teams traded touchdowns before the Bulldogs kicked a field goal to end the half with a 35-15 lead.
In the third quarter, both teams would score one touchdown apiece for a 42-22 lead before Elk Grove’s Jasiah Renteria kicked a field goal in the fourth quarter and both teams would score touchdowns with the Thundering Herd ending the scoring at 52-29.
Elk Grove’s Jeremy Crook rushed for 47 yards and three touchdowns, Carter Harris rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns and Hunter Hall rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Nick Woolstencroft led the Herd with eight tackles and an interception. Jeffery Brown led with two sacks and Riddick and Matthew Kendall added interceptions as well.
Bulldog quarterback Jeremy Villalobos led the team offensively with 365 passing yards, including three touchdown passes.
With back-to-back wins, the Herd will look to upset the Wolfpack nearly a month after Cosumnes Oaks defeated Elk Grove 23-12 in their Delta League matchup.
