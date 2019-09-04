Having wanted to attend Stanford University since he was in elementary school, on Aug. 22, one phone call changed Peter Ming’s life and fulfilled that dream.
Ming, who is a senior at Elk Grove High School, talked to Stanford officials on the phone and officially committed to Stanford for wrestling on that call.
Ming has been wrestling since he was five, according to his father, Joe, and his love for the sport has since grown between competing for Elk Grove, competing individually during the off-season, and continually striving to improve.
His reasons for picking Stanford, after going through a lengthy recruitment process, included both academics and the school’s history with athletics, he said.
“I always wanted to go to Stanford since fifth or sixth grade and just the outstanding academics and they also have a really good wrestling team that won the Pac-12 last year and I wanted to stay close to home,” Ming said on Aug. 29.
Participating in wresting camps at Stanford as a kid and attending one of their dual meets sealed Ming’s respect for the school and next year he will be putting on a Cardinal uniform of his own.
“We’d drive from Elk Grove to Palo Alto and I just kind of grew up around that and it was just attractive to me,” Ming said of Stanford’s wrestling program.
Ming is a two-time All-American wrestler who finished in fourth place at the folkstyle wrestling nationals in the cadet division two years ago. He then finished fifth at the same tournament this year. Ming was also one win away from earning All-American at the Fargo Nationals for freestyle.
“It has not sunk in yet. It’s weird. It’s crazy. All the work and stuff, it doesn’t seem real yet. It’s hard to describe,” Ming said.
While he has received congratulations from his Thundering Herd teammates and coaches as well as family and friends, as of Aug. 29, Ming still hadn’t had a chance to officially celebrate, he said.
“My sister got her wisdom teeth taken out that night so we ate what she wanted to eat,” Ming said of the night he committed.
Also, his father was in Europe, so the timing was off for a celebration.
“It takes an entire wrestling community from parents to administrators to coaches and Pete would have never done it without all those people,” Joe Ming said.
Ming said he will sign his scholarship on Nov. 14, which is National Letter of Intent signing day, and wants to thank all of his coaches, including coaches “Coffing, Shaw, Jordan, Brusato, Tinker, Klingsheim, Loder, Calvert, Tirapelle, Frank, Monroe, West and Ulrich.”
With one more wrestling season with the Thundering Herd left to go, Ming’s current goal is to win the CIF State Championship after finishing sixth in the 2018-19 season after competing in the semifinals.
