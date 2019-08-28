All summer long, Elk Grove High School knew they would have its hands full to open the season. Their opponent, Inderkum from Natomas, returned numerous starters from a team that went 11-1and lost its only game of the season last year in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinals by one point to Central Catholic.
The Tigers are also a team the Thundering Herd know very well. For the third consecutive season, Elk Grove head coach John Heffernan has started the season by playing Inderkum. The previous two seasons both ended in losses for the Thundering Herd.
Although Elk Grove return a ton of talent from a team that ended the season strong and went 6-6, they still could not defeat the Tigers.
With 29 seconds left and down by two, Elk Grove fumbled the ball on Inderkum’s six-yard line to lose their season opener for the third year in a row in heartbreak fashion 34-32 last Friday night at Thunder Stadium.
“There was a miscommunication between our fullback and our quarterback but the kids played with great energy and effort and did not have any quit in them,” Heffernan said.
“They kept fighting and fighting and that is how we expect our kids to play ball.”
Not only did Elk Grove have to battle a tough and proven team, they continuously were the cause of their own problems.
In the first half especially, the Thundering Herd could not establish any rhythm and consistency due to penalties and turnovers which allowed Inderkum to take an early lead.
The Tigers scored twice on their first two possessions and eventually took a 21-6 lead into the halftime break.
“We have a lot of young guys some of which played their first varsity ball and I think there was some nervousness.”
Although Elk Grove were their own worst enemy in the first half, Heffernan and his coaching staff were able to settle down their team and mount a comeback in the fourth quarter.
