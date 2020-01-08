The Elk Grove Thundering Herd boys’ basketball team slammed the Rosemont Wolverines into the hardwood Friday night in a 66-21 win in their last non-conference game of the 2019-20 season.
The Herd opened the game by scoring the first 15 points in the contest and never looked back.
The young Elk Grove team, which consisted of three sophomore starters made their presence known throughout the game.
Sophomore guard Ameere Britton put on a passing clinic in the first quarter as he threw dimes to his teammates left and right.
Britton said the team chemistry on the team is good because they are with each other off the court a lot.
“It helps us play on the court because we actually like each other,” Britton said.
Britton ended the game with five points, six assists, four rebounds and a monstrous block where he denied a Wolverine going up to the basket and sent it back down.
Elk Grove had a 26-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Sophomore forward Dajon Lott was a blocking machine against Rosemont.
The 6’8 forward contributed eight points, seven boards and five blocks in the Herd victory.
Karlos Zepeda, the sophomore guard, added 12 points and two assists in the win.
Elk Grove head coach Dustin Monday was happy with the way his team made the effort to make the extra pass on their offensive possessions.
“The guys were making the right plays and not afraid to share the ball with one another,” Monday said. “If one guy had an ok look, they were willing to give the ball up to their teammate with a better look.”
The Herd led 43-13 at the end of the first half.
Monday let the bench play for most of the second half.
After Elk Grove had a 44-point lead at the end of the third quarter, the California Interscholastic Federation rules stated that there is a running clock in the fourth quarter except for an injury or a timeout.
The final score of the game was 66-21.
Thundering Herd junior guard Aaron Gillyard, who was on the varsity team last season, contributed 11 points and four assists in the winning effort.
Gillyard was one of the returners from last season that saw a lot of minutes last season and is capable to bring Elk Grove out of ruts if they need it.
“I can help speed the game up,” Gillyard said.
The win over Rosemont completed the non-conference schedule for Elk Grove.
The Herd had quality victories that included Monterey Trail and Burbank.
Elk Grove (13-2) will host Pleasant Grove in their first Delta league game of the season tonight with tip-off at 7 p.m.
Monday said that the Delta league is going to be rough, but he said his team is ready for the challenge.
Although the Herd are young, Monday said he isn’t worried about the youth on his roster.
“We have a number of guys that are returning from last year and got minutes last year,” Monday said. “They know the league environment and the difference on how it is with the intensity.”
Pleasant Grove (6-8) last played on Dec. 28, 2019 where they beat Sierra 64-51 on the road.
