The Elk Grove Thundering Herd football team remained undefeated in Delta league play Friday night as they beat the Pleasant Grove Eagles 62-21.
Pleasant Grove was without senior quarterback Nathan Valencia, so fellow senior leader Jacob Couchot stepped in and took the snaps for the Eagles’.
Pleasant Grove head coach Matt Costa said he was happy with the performance of Couchot.
“He played great for having a week of practice,” Costa said. “He developed some good drives and got us in the endzone.”
Couchot completed 19 of 37 passes for 224 yards in the air with two touchdown passes.
Costa added that his team had a hard time tackling and it has been their “Achilles heel,” all year and special teams led to three touchdowns for the Thundering Herd.
Although Elk Grove had 62 points on the board, Thundering Herd head coach John Heffernan said his offense was rarely on the field because they had a lot of explosive plays from their line of scrimmage.
“We came out a little sluggish,” Heffernan said. “They (Pleasant Grove) was able to keep the ball away from us.”
Elk Grove had five touchdowns on Friday that scored for more than 40-yards.
Heffernan said his senior quarterback Carter Harris is grasping the offense and handed the ball off to the right personnel in the backfield.
Costa said Valencia is listed questionable this week as they travel to go play the Davis Blue Devils this Friday with kick-off at 7:15 p.m.
The Thundering Herd will be on the road and play Saturday at 12 p.m. against Jesuit.
“Were blocking out all of the distractions and focusing on Jesuit this week,” Heffernan said.
