The Elk Grove Thundering Herd have enjoyed the 2019-2020 season so far. At 17-5, Elk Grove are off to their best start in over 25 years, but the Delta League has proven to be up-and-down for the young Thundering Herd.
Heading into a road game against Pleasant Grove, the Thundering Herd were right in the middle of the Delta League standings at 3-3 having lost three of their last four league games.
A win against an Eagles team that has yet to pick up a league win so far would keep Elk Grove in the top half of the Delta League standings and in a good position for the home stretch of the league schedule.
With a 10-point lead at halftime, everything seemed as though Elk Grove were going to comfortably cruise to victory last Friday. Although, just like their league season has gone so far, with the ups, came the downs.
Pleasant Grove was able to erase Elk Grove’s lead in the second half, but their comeback attempt just fell short as the Thundering Herd were able to execute just enough when they needed to come away with a 47-45 victory last Friday at Pleasant Grove High School.
“I think we struggled big time coming out of the half because Pleasant Grove came at us hard but fortunately we were able to pull it out,” said Elk Grove head coach Dustin Monday.
Pleasant Grove were down by two with two seconds left following a jump ball after a missed free throw by Elk Grove needing to go the length of the court to tie or win the game.
Eagles center Charlie Garrison inbounded the ball and threw it the length of the court to Isaac Panttaja who turned and made a three-pointer that would have won the game in dramatic fashion, but the buzzer went off before the ball was released from his hand meaning the shot did not count.
“I’m encouraged by the performance because we were able to settle in and start to limit mistakes,” said Pleasant Grove head coach Dwayne Smith.
“Defensively the guys really stopped them from getting easy shots and easy plays.”
The Thundering Herd started off the game really strong and built and early lead through good team play.
Elk Grove is a young and athletic team that found success in the first half by penetrate to the basket due to their backcourt of Ameere Britton and Aaron Gillyard. The Thundering Herd also have the size inside to compliment their backcourt largely due to 6’8 sophomore Dajon Lott.
Britton, Gillyard and Lott combined to score 33 of Elk Grove’s 47 points.
After halftime, Pleasant Grove were able to make adjustments and force Elk Grove to commit numerous turnovers which led to the Eagles getting right back in the game.
“We tried to reemphasize the fundamentals of the game and to make the smart easy play,” Monday said.
“I think tonight we were playing into the crowd and not staying with the basics.”
Alike Elk Grove, the Eagles are a young team with a lot of talent on the perimeter, but it was their senior leader that set the tone and kept Pleasant Grove afloat. Garrison, who stands 6’7, was able to use his size to protect the rim and make countless blocks and use his vision to find open teammates offensively when Elk Grove would try and double team him in the post.
“He is very important and gives us that go to guy,” Smith said.
“It also helps players on the outside because he has so many people concentrate on him.”
Garrison scored seven points on the night.
With the victory, Elk Grove keeps its impressive record intact at 18-5 and 4-3 in the Delta League wit three games coming up this week.
“It is tough to prepare for a game that quick around but it is just about perfecting the things we have done and making sure our guys are ready to go,” Monday said.
Although in a loss, the Eagles can take away many positives for their next game against Franklin this week as they look for their first Delta League win this season and eighth win overall.
“We have confidence in what we do and, as long as we make sure we stick to it, we can be successful,” Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.